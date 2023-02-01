Andrei-Dragoș Tarța, for short Dragoș, is in the final year of his European Administration degree at the Faculty of European Studies. He is a problem solver at heart and his love for travel, history and geography makes him the curious and pragmatic person he is today. Andrei-Dragoș is interested in Volunteer work, history, geography, world politics, economics, travel, photography, music, cooking
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.