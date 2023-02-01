Pablo Lorenzo Esteve

Pablo is studying Political Science and Geography as a Joint Honours Degree at The University of Galway, Ireland. Born and raised in the Canary Islands, he was educated in an international school, where he learned English and French. During his time there, he was an active member of the Learn to Lead Team and developed an interest in Geopolitics and International Relations. In March 2022, he took part in a Study Mission in Brussels with the EastWest European Institute, which included a simulation of the European Council and several high-level meetings. He currently volunteers in several different groups, such as the Student Union-led Peer-Assisted Learning Programme, or as a Committee Member in the biggest Club at University. He passionately takes opportunities to create positive change in his community. His vision is to create a more united Europe and Global Community, where understanding of each other, respect and appreciation is the guiding principle towards a common, improved future.