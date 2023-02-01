Court Summit Inspires Child Welfare Reform

Registration is open for the 2023 Supreme Court Summit on Children that will take place at Ohio State University March 16-17.

Lucas County Juvenile Judge Denise Cubbon knows it takes a community to help children and families in the child welfare system. That’s why she’ll be at the Supreme Court of Ohio’s upcoming Summit on Children, an event that left a lasting impression when she first attended in 2008.

“That was where we realized the value of having our young people in foster care come to court for proceedings and including them in the process,” said Judge Cubbon.

She and other juvenile court judges will lead groups of other stakeholders – local leaders in children services, mental health and recovery services, and education – at this year’s summit on March 16 and 17. Each county group will begin developing a local action plan while receiving guidance from national and state experts during presentations and workshops. The goal for the groups is to learn best practices on how each county can come together to improve safety and outcomes for families in the child welfare system.

“We have to support families if we want to keep them from entering the court system, but especially once they’re in it,” said Judge Cubbon. “Our goal is to meet them where they’re at and provide them the best options that will benefit children and families urgently and permanently.”

Juvenile inclusion has advanced Lucas County’s handling of child welfare cases over the last 15 years. Back then, youth were shielded from court proceedings for fear they’d be traumatized. After the summit in 2008, juveniles were encouraged to attend and speak during hearings. That advocacy led to youth impacting policy. An advisory board was established so teens and young adults who’ve been through foster care can recommend ways to improve the system.

“It has really been empowering for these young people,” said Judge Cubbon. “I just had a case where a teen got his chance to speak in court. He said it was the first time he felt heard because he was able to speak for himself and not through someone else.”

Judge Cubbon is exploring initiatives with her community partners that can have the same effect as the 2008 summit. Topics that will be discussed during this year’s event include how to prevent children from being placed into foster care; additional ways to support relatives who care for children in place of parents; and educating courts and agencies about how to assist children and families dealing with trauma.

The deadline to register for the summit is March 3. For more information about the event, you can visit the Supreme Court's website, email the Children & Families Section, or call 614.387.9385.