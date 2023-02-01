CEO of OnetapHELLO, Jayesh Narani, will be Honored with Top “40 under 40” Business Elite Awards in Canada Soon
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jayesh Narani, founder and CEO of OnetapHELLO, has been honored with the prestigious Top “40 under 40” Business Elite Award in Canada. Jayesh was born and raised in India and immigrated to Canada in 2015. He graduated from Hyderabad in computer science engineering and worked for multinational companies across the globe.
"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition," said Jayesh. "It is a testament to my passion for creating solutions that solve consumer problems while reducing their carbon footprint."
Jayesh was successful in managing IT company MeridianTech, growing their revenues from zero to seven figures within three years. He is also a member of C100, a closed group of founders and executives supporting innovation and growing the Canadian economy through entrepreneurship.
During Covid-19, Jayesh had an idea: why not use contactless payment technology to replace printed business cards? Thus began his journey into building OnetapHELLO, a smart networking tool to brand individuals and business owners where they can generate leads, increase their sales and grow their business. It is an app-as-a-service tool with features that allow users to build/advertise/brand individuals and businesses. ( www.onetaphello.com )
The “Top 40 under 40” business elite award recognizes those who have achieved remarkable success at an early age while making significant contributions to their industry or community. Jayesh's dedication to providing innovative solutions is inspiring and his success story is one worth celebrating!
Jayesh Narani
Jayesh Narani
OnetapHELLO Inc.
