Solvent Partners With Udacity To Offer Technology Job Training and Career Readiness To System Impacted Individuals
This first partnership initiative will be offering Solvent’s System Impacted members access to Udacity’s OneTen/BIT (Blacks In Technology) Scholarship Program
Udacity has played a significant role in my personal life story and professional career journey to redemption.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Solvent announced its partnership with Udacity in an effort to provide access to technology job training and career readiness for System Impacted individuals, via Udacity’s nanodegree programs and scholarships. This latest partnership is another step in Solvent’s mission to empower socioeconomically disadvantaged and formerly incarcerated individuals with tools, products, and services for financial empowerment and wealth building.
— DIVINE, CEO and Founder of Solvent.
This first partnership initiative will be offering Solvent’s System Impacted members and individuals access to Udacity’s OneTen/BIT (Blacks In Technology) Scholarship Program. This scholarship program is focused on Black job-seekers with an interest in tech who do not have a 4-year degree.
“Udacity has played a significant role in my personal life story and professional career journey to redemption. I was not only able to upskill with Udacity’s digital marketing nanodegree program, which positioned me for a high-paying job in the technology industry, but I went on to become a Udacity employee, which changed the trajectory of my professional and personal life. To now come full circle and partner with Udacity to empower the lives of other System Impacted individuals speaks volumes to both of our company’s commitment to transformation and empowerment via education.”, says DIVINE, CEO and Founder of Solvent.
With Udacity being the trusted market leader in technology talent transformation, Solvent sees this partnership as a natural fit with their goal of providing previously underserved and overlooked communities with all of the tools necessary to achieve financial empowerment and optimize their financial lives. Udacity changes lives, businesses, and nations through digital upskilling, which compliments Solvent’s financial literacy and entrepreneurship education content and curriculum offerings.
Solvent will be actively supporting and promoting Udacity’s OneTen/BIT Scholarship Program, which aims to help eager learners looking to advance their skills in business analytics, digital marketing, or front end web development and prepare them for a high-paying tech job, or to start a business of their own.
Learn more about the scholarship program and submit your application today.
Udacity OneTen/BIT Scholarship Program:
https://www.justsolvent.com/udacity
About Solvent:
Solvent is a mobile-first AIl-In-One banking and financial empowerment platform for the System Impacted to optimize their financial lives. Solvent empowers the financially excluded and disadvantaged, underserved and overlooked through affordable technology-driven financial empowerment tools, products, and services around banking, credit, financial literacy and entrepreneurship education, and more.
More than just a banking and financial empowerment platform, Solvent is a system for systems change that empowers our members to transform, build, or rebuild their personal and financial lives.
https://www.justsolvent.com/
About Udacity:
Udacity’s proven playbook is globally scalable, addressing the widespread digital talent shortages that impact growth, productivity, and innovation. We collaborate with enterprises and highly motivated individuals to design a tailored talent transformation journey enabled by our Digital Competency Platform.
Our exclusive content is co-created and continually refined with industry leaders. Each Udacity program is deeply focused—eliminating guesswork in selecting the right course. Projects go far beyond step-by-step guides, cultivating the critical thinking required for workplace relevance. Expert mentors unblock learning with personalized support, and verify complete mastery of competencies.
https://www.udacity.com/
DIVINE
Solvent
+1 646-488-4989
