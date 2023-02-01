GS Yuasa Announces Award of 1.5MWh Advanced Lead Acid BESS For Electric Vehicle Charging
The requirements for energy storage are vast, and all energy storage technologies will have a role to play. Lead Acid batteries have been the mainstay of energy storage for over 100 years. ”ROSWELL, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GS Yuasa Energy Solutions, Inc. (GYES) is pleased to announce selection of our SLR Advanced Nano Carbon lead acid battery based Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to be installed at a large midwestern electric utility company.
— Bill Moll, President GYES
The SLR based BESS is an integrated 1.5MWh system including Power Conditioning System (PCS), Battery Management System (BMS), and an overall Energy Management System (EMS). GYES has partnered with Nuvation Energy, Greentech Renewables, and Module X Solutions to deliver a full turnkey energy storage solution.
GS Yuasa’s SLR product line utilizes nano-carbon AGM lead acid technology capable of 5,000 cycles to 70% DoD. GYES has been deploying the SLR in the Americas since 2016. In a recent study by an independent testing facility the SLR nano-carbon battery was proven to deliver best-in-class cycle life performance among several lead based battery technologies evaluated. These results were a key factor in the utility’s selection of the SLR.
The SLR BESS will be used as the main energy storage for the utility’s electric vehicle charging demonstration. This demonstration system is designed to show how a Lead Acid BESS can facilitate electric vehicle recharging and optimize grid utilization.
Bill Moll, President of GYES said “the requirements for energy storage are vast, and all energy storage technologies will have a role to play. Lead Acid batteries have been the mainstay of energy storage for over 100 years. And the award of this system demonstrates that lead acid batteries have a significant role to play in the electrification of the energy grid.”
About GYES: GS Yuasa Energy Solutions, Inc. is an American subsidiary of GS Yuasa Corporation, the world’s second largest battery company and a 100+ year old Japanese corporation. GS Yuasa Energy Solutions (GYES) was formed in 2019 to address the growing energy storage and reserve power markets. GYES brings together and leverages GS Yuasa Group’s advanced technologies with proven American market successes in lithium, telecom, UPS, alarm & security, and energy storage into a single business unit. GS Yuasa Lithium Power (GYLP) is a subsidiary of GYES focused on the space and aerospace market segments.
