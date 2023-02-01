High Purity Solvents Market to Outstrip US$ by 64,003.7 million by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global high purity solvents market value was valued at US$ 36,542.0 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 64,003.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, 2022–2030.
The market for high purity solvents is in greater demand than ever as the globe grows more industrialized. These solvents are employed in many different industries, including semiconductors and pharmaceuticals. The pharma business is one of the main consumers of high purity solvents. Pharmaceutical businesses must be able to purge contaminants from their goods in order to produce new treatments. Only solvents of the highest purity will be able to accomplish this. The demand for high purity solvents in this industry is by the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals and injectable medications.
The usage of high purity solvents in the semiconductor sector is also significant. Semiconductor producers must be able to clean their products to an exceptionally high quality in order to produce computer chips and other electronic components. Once more, the highest possible purity solvents are required for this. The need for high purity solvents will increase along with the demand for these sectors.
Aspects Pushing the Growth of the Global Market Forward
Increasing Use of these Solvents in the Pharmaceutical Segment
The demand for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other fine chemicals is driving a rapid expansion of the market for high purity solvents. Molecules with a molecular weight of fewer than 1,000 Daltons are referred to as fine compounds. Products, including medicines, food additives, cosmetics, and detergents use these solvents. The essential elements of medicines that are in charge of producing their therapeutic effects are known as active medicinal ingredients. These molecules must be produced to exact purity requirements because they are frequently enormous and complex. Using high purity solvents is frequently the only approach to obtaining the necessary level of purity.
In the global market for high purity solvents, pharmaceutical-grade high-purity solvents have been essential in streamlining the manufacturing of active medicinal components in recent years. Production of active pharmaceutical ingredients, which necessitates a very high degree of purity, requires consistency in quality. As a result, high purity solvents with a purity requirement of up to 99.1% are crucial for the synthesis of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), which must meet the strictest guidelines. This is critically significant to the pharmaceutical sector. The solvents are also utilized in synthesis and analysis in research and development labs and are crucial for crystallization, workup, extraction throughout the manufacturing process, and washing of purified compounds.
Increasing use of high purity solvents in personal care and agri-food
High purity solvents aid in the synthesis of the most efficient agrochemicals, which help in the production of fertilizers, crop protection products, and food. It helps deliver formulations that are affordable and optimizes the amount of the active ingredient. In the market for high purity solvents, they contribute to a decrease in the demand for plant protection products by spreading uniformly, drying slowly, and increasing absorbency.
Oil-based sprays that include hydrocarbon solvents are used in the interim to coat the leaves of crops and offer pest protection. Additionally, food-grade hexane is utilized worldwide to extract oil from seeds. These solvents are ultra-pure and safe for contact with food because of their high solvency strength.
Solvents act as a carrier for ethanol-based scents, perfumes, and personal care products. They have the extraordinary capacity to transform the aroma of flowers and other fragrant plants into aerosol perfumes. In addition, solvents dissolve various materials, including oils, and pigments, and create cosmetics like nail polish, eye shadow, and lipstick (acetate) that showcase the best qualities of the high-purity solvents market. As a result, it is likely that increased usage of high purity solvents in agri-food and personal care will have medium short-term effects, although medium and long-term effects are likely to be high.
Restraint Factor
The market for high purity solvents is suffering from a number of problems:
• The price of these solvents is the most important factor. Since they might cost up to 10 times as much as conventional solvents, many businesses cannot afford them.
• The other problem is the scarcity of high purity solvents. Only a small number of providers can offer these solvents, and they often exist in nations with strict rules (such as the US and Europe). This makes locating these products for purchasers challenging and expensive.
• Due to regulatory worries, few customers in the global industry might be reluctant to employ high purity solvents. Customers may be concerned about compliance difficulties because these products must adhere to high quality requirements. Wastewater from the manufacture of high purity solvents comprises a wide range of harmful compounds in significant quantities. It must first undergo treatment prior to being released into the environment. The duration and expense of the treatment procedure limit the need for high purity solvents.
• Price fluctuations for raw materials: The cost of the raw ingredients needed to make high purity solvents is unstable. This frequently results in an increase in the price of finished goods, which has an impact on consumer demand.
Segmentation Synopsis
Type Analysis
In 2021, the acetone market segment controlled the global industry, and it is likely that it will keep that position going forward. Due to the segment's broad utilization range across sectors, it will continue seeing the greatest growth rate during the projection period, 2022–2030. wherein the pharmaceutical and laboratory sectors utilize acetone significantly. Since acetone is required for the drug's effectiveness, it is employed in the pharmaceutical sector while making tablets and liquid treatments. In addition, acetone is frequently found in skin creams, cosmetics, and other personal care items. Because it uses to rinse glass equipment, the solvent is frequently employed in laboratories to hasten the drying process.
Contrary, because it is widely used in perfumes, cosmetics, paints, and detergents the ethanol segment represented the second-largest proportion of the market for high purity solvents. Ethanol is also a crucial component of numerous goods and alcoholic beverages.
Grade Analysis
Due to its widespread market adoption, particularly in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, the HPLC segment continues to provide the highest segmental income.
On the other hand, the UHPLC-MS segment will rise at the highest CAGR in the future. Because UHPLC is widely used, notably in the pharmaceutical business, and because it has better separation capabilities, this can be explained by the segment's higher throughput. Other factors influencing the anticipated rise in demand for UHPLC-MS solvent are the developing analytical sector and laboratory R&D.
Regional Analysis
Due to the significant demand from end industries, including paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals, and adhesives & sealants, Asia Pacific continues to dominate the market for high purity solvents. Our research shows that China, which now has the largest market for high purity solvents and will grow rapidly going forward, will be a major factor in this owing to the rising demand from the paint and pharmaceutical industries.
The major producer and consumer of high purity solvents is the Asia Pacific area. The region accounted for over 46% of the market for high purity solvents share. This is because so many businesses in the area employ high purity solvents in their production procedures. Many pharmaceutical, petrochemical, and semiconductor producers in South Korea, Taiwan, and India are located in the Asia Pacific region and use high purity solvents in their manufacturing processes. High purity solvents are employed in numerous industrial processes, including the decontamination of electronic equipment, the elimination of contaminants from materials, and the dissolution of ionic compounds. The food and beverage sector also uses high purity solvents because they have a low boiling point and are non-toxic.
The greatest market for high purity solvents is projected to remain in the Asia Pacific region. The demand for high purity solvents is by the region's expanding population and economic growth. As the industry search for cleaner and greener goods, rising environmental laws in the region are also anticipated to increase demand for high purity solvents.
Prominent Competitors
The well-known companies in the global high purity solvents market are:
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing
American International Chemical LLC
Mountain Air
Apchem Pvt. Ltd.
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Merck KGaA
BASF SE
High Purity Laboratory Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
CABB Group
FINAR
Central Drug House
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Chemtronics
Evonik Industries AG
DAWN SCIENTIFIC INC
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global high purity solvents market segmentation focuses on Type, Grade, Category, Packaging, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Region.
By Type
Acetone
Ethanol
Heptane
Hexane
Isopropyl Alcohol
Methanol
Pentane
By Grade
HPLC Solvents
HPLC Isocratic Solvents
HPLC Gradient Solvents
HPLC Plus Solvents
LC-MS Solvents
UHPLC-MS Solvents
By Category
Polar Solvent
Non-polar Solvent
By Packaging
Amber bottles
Aluminum bottles
Recyclers
Borosilicate bottles
By End User
Laboratories
o Culturing Cells and Tissues in Petri Dishes
o Liquid Chromatography Analysis
o Gas Chromatography Analysis
o Molecular Biology Experiments
o ICP-MS
Plastics & Adhesives
Sealants
Textiles
Pharmaceuticals
Food & Beverages
Chemicals
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Agriculture
Paints & Coatings
Soaps & Detergents
Electronics
Others
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
o Direct
o Distributor
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
