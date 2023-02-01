Todd Gould, CEO of Loren Data Corp., Re-elected to X12, Inc. Board of Directors

LD.COM ECGrid by Loren Data

As a cornerstone of the global electronic market, I’m eager to contribute to X12’s next-generation leadership in supply chain and all other business-to-business markets.” — Todd Gould

MARINA DEL RAY, CA, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- X12, Inc., the organization responsible for developing and maintaining the components of the ASC X12 Standards, has re-elected Todd Gould, CEO and Founder of Loren Data Corp. to its Board of Directors.

Todd has served as an X12 board member since 2015, 4 of those years as Secretary. His vast experience and dedication to advancing the state of the EDI industry make him invaluable to the X12 organization.

“EDI is the cornerstone of modern B2B commerce, and during this COVID pandemic, EDI has proven to be the key mission-critical link to the supply chain,” states Gould. “As a cornerstone of the global electronic market, I’m eager to contribute to X12’s next-generation leadership in supply chain and all other business-to-business markets.”

Todd will serve as Director on the X12 Board of Directors through Winter 2025. In 2020, the renowned publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive recognized Todd Gould as a Pro to Know. Under his leadership, Loren Data Corp’s ECGrid network continues to be one of the industry's most innovative B2B communication platforms.

About Loren Data Corp.

Loren Data Corp. is a leading B2B eCommerce and secure transaction network company, providing innovative, efficient, and high-value solutions for businesses to collaborate with an integrated supply chain. With its flagship cloud and web services offerings – ECGrid – Loren Data delivers a world-class, self-service, unified EDI and B2B messaging platform for Managed Service Providers and Global 2000 companies to transact business with their trading partners with rich API support and legacy network connections. CIO Review recognized Loren Data as one of the 10 Most Promising EDI Solution Providers in 2022.

About X12, Inc.

X12, chartered by the American National Standards Institute for more than 40 years, develops and maintains EDI standards and XML schemas which drive business processes globally. X12's diverse membership includes technologists and business process experts in health care, insurance, transportation, finance, government, supply chain and other industries.

