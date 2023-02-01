Nomination Period Open for the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin Election

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 1, 2023

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations through March 31, 2023 for three seats on the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin.

DATCP will mail nomination forms to eligible growers. Producers must sign, notarize, and postmark completed nomination forms by March 31, 2023 and include signatures from at least five eligible growers other than the nominee. Growers should mail completed forms to P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911. Growers who have not received a no​mination form by March 1, 2023 or have other questions about the nomination process should email DATCPMarketOrders@wisconsin.gov.

DATCP will conduct the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election from May 10 through June 15, 2023. Elected growers will serve three-year terms beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2026.

About the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin

The Ginseng Board of Wisconsin is composed of seven at-large producers who are responsible for administering Wisconsin's Ginseng Marketing Order. The board oversees the collection and use of approximately $300,000 in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin ginseng growers. This funding is used to support the ginseng industry through research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown ginseng.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

