DEQ’s Division of Marine Fisheries launches new social media accounts

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is inviting the public to follow the Division of Marine Fisheries’ new accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NCMarineFisheries

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/NC_DMF

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NC_DMF

Until now, the division shared posts through the DEQ social media accounts. The interest and engagement on the division’s posts warranted creating dedicated accounts to allow more frequent, targeted information and outreach.

Public outreach has been a priority of Division Director Kathy Rawls since she became director in 2021, and she views social media as an essential tool in that outreach.

“So many people get their information from social media, and we need to use that platform to engage with our stakeholders,” Rawls said.

Look for posts about press releases, meeting notices, and proclamations, as well as special features on division programs and staff.