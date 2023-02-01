World Language Positions in Nebraska
The following teaching positions were posted as of February 11, 2020 on the Teach in Nebraska website.
French
• French Teacher 9-12, Mount Michael Benedictine School, Elkhorn
German
• German Teacher 9-12, Bellevue Public Schools, Bellevue
Spanish 7-12
• Spanish Teacher 7-12, Elgin Public Schools, Elgin
• Spanish Teacher 7-12, Elwood Public Schools, Elwood
• Spanish Teacher 7-12, Guardian Angels Central Catholic School, West Point
• Spanish Teacher 7-12, Humphrey Public School, Humphrey
• Spanish Teacher 7-12, Morrill Secondary Schools, Morrill
• Spanish Teacher 7-12, Osceola Public Schools, Osceola
• Spanish Teacher 7-12, St. Mary’s Catholic School, O’Neill
Spanish 9-12
• Spanish Teacher 9-12, Cedar Catholic Jr.-Sr. High School, Hartington
• Spanish Teacher 9-12, East Butler High School, East Butler Public Schools, Brainard
• Spanish Teacher 9-12, ESU 5, Beatrice
• Spanish Teacher 9-12, Grand Island Public Schools, Grand Island
• Spanish Teacher 9-2, Kearney Public Schools, Kearney
• Spanish Teacher 9-12, Lincoln Lutheran Middle/High School, Lincoln
• Spanish Teacher 9-12, Scottsbluff High School, Scottsbluff Public Schools, Scottsbluff
• Spanish Teacher 9-12, Scotus Central Catholic, Columbus
• Spanish Teacher 9-12, Sidney Public Schools, Sidney
• Spanish Teacher 9-12, Skutt Catholic High School, Omaha
• Spanish Teacher 9-12, Wahoo Public Schools, Wahoo
• Spanish Teacher 9-12, York Public Schools, York
World Language
• World Language Teacher, Lourdes Central Catholic School (9-12), Nebraska City