Worksite Skills Trainer Cost Study And Training Program

Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) requests proposals to develop a rate setting methodology to determine actual costs of providing worksite skills training services to Nebraska
VR potentially eligible and eligible students and assist in the development of standard qualifications and training materials for worksite skills trainers.

The RFP is available at http://www.vr.nebraska.gov. Proposals in .pdf format are due by 5 p.m. CST on February 22, 2023 to Lupe Stevens, lupe.stevens@nebraska.gov.

