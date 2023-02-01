Augmented Reality Software Development Kit Market Size to Surpass USD 18.17 billion by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global augmented reality software development kit market was valued at US$ 3.38 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 18.17 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.93% during the forecast period, 2022–2030.
From the standpoint of consumption, the market is likely to grow at a constant CAGR. Currently, AR technologies are widely used in the marketing, healthcare, education, and entertainment industries. Global internet goliaths have been keeping an eye on augmented reality as a possible future technology. Numerous platforms, including mobile apps, websites, mini-programs, and AR glasses make extensive use of AR software. As a result, soon AR software will outsell AR hardware in terms of market size.
Aspects Pushing the Growth of the Global Augmented Reality Software Development Kit Market
Driving Factors
Growing Use of AR and VR in Education and Guidance
Important functions like instruction, training and coaching are already being reinvented by augmented reality. They are crucial to increasing worker output and, when done correctly, can relieve management of additional responsibilities. However, they frequently have large costs, demand a lot of work, and bring in little money.
A new generation of educational approaches is being introduced using augmented reality technology, which enables students and professors to teach in a more immersive learning environment. In the augmented reality software development kit market, for instance, biology students can engage with insects, mammals, plants, birds, and amphibians through computer simulations, while medical school students can carry out experimental procedures in virtual reality settings. However, these and other cutting-edge technologies are not equally accessible at all universities. Few students will be at a disadvantage during their preparation and while looking for jobs because they lack the networking and financial resources to utilize new technology.
Augmented reality (AR), also known as mixed reality, allows users to interact with virtual objects that appear in their actual surroundings. This works best in situations when users must interact with virtual objects while simultaneously maintaining situational awareness of their physical surroundings. For instance, students could employ digital overlays to help them understand how to perform difficult tasks like administering therapy or learning how to fix a complicated machine.
Growing Need for Businesses to Improve Decision-Making Solutions
Companies are already beginning to take advantage of technology to transform the product life cycle, educate and train field specialists, boost customer satisfaction, and enhance strategic decision-making. Augmented reality creates "hyper visualizations" by gathering vast amounts of data to create comprehensible, clear 3D modules that are placed in the real environment. It is impossible to exaggerate the importance of data visualization in business decision-making, especially for complex and huge datasets.
In the augmented reality software development kits industry, AR has become a requirement for managers and supervisors. They can swiftly read real-time performance statistics, for instance. They'll pinpoint precisely who isn't operating at their peak, figure out why, and implement new strategies. Employee problems and areas requiring managers to concentrate their efforts and make adjustments in order to achieve the desired results can be identified using AR.
Market Trend
Mobile AR and AR Glasses are Increasingly Popular
The market for augmented reality software development kits is seeing favorable growth conditions due to the ongoing developments in augmented reality (AR) technology and the increased popularity of mobile phones throughout the forecasted period. The ongoing efforts to provide clients with a better and more immersive experience are another driver fueling corporate growth.
As they combine the user's vision with the virtual environment, smart glasses are becoming more and more widespread. These glasses have a display, accelerometers, sensors, intelligent software, internet connectivity, and other features that give the user's perspective context. Augmented reality-capable smart glasses are already being used in everyday home and professional contexts. The primary market driver for augmented reality glasses is the expanding head-mounted display sector.
Market Restraints
Augmented reality privacy and security concerns, as well as high implementation costs
The augmented reality software development kits industry is constrained by security and privacy concerns. These problems have been brought about by inefficient augmented reality programming, as well as by the lack of care and control shown by both end users and the designers of AR apps and devices. There are only a few AR applications that can protect a user's identity and privacy. Currently, there are no regulations defining how AR business should be conducted. This suggests that when AR technology is used for bad, it is possible that users' private information may be exploited. Additionally, many AR systems rely on dubious third-party integrations or apps.
Like other collaborative software, the system may store data in a local or network server caching mechanism. It may be necessary to protect these data, which may require encryption. The same systems can be used as a launching pad to access the rest of the customers' network. If a system is necessary for a business process or classroom, be ready with a business continuity and disaster recovery strategy because a DDoS attack could also have unforeseen effects on an AR system. Sensitive data still needs to be properly protected, even though it may be difficult to forecast how compliance and legal norms would affect these new situations.
Segmentation Summary of the Global Market
Deployment Mode Analysis
In the upcoming years, the cloud segment is predicted to have a market share of 55.2%. The AR cloud's capacity to store and organize data from the actual world and transmit it instantly and graphically to any device is essential.
Platform Analysis
In 2021, the MAC segment held a lucrative share, registering an annual growth rate of 21.33% throughout the analysis years. The close-knit ecosystem, standardized hardware, and excellent performance of MAC make it a top option for augmented reality application developers. More sophisticated AR solutions are now possible thanks to the choice to build an app utilizing the native iOS framework.
People will be able to fill up some of the knowledge gaps about the complexities of projects with the use of development guidelines in MAC that have been created using extensive expertise in developing AR-powered apps. The fact that it is the only framework able to make use of all of the iPhone and iPad's hardware capabilities for augmented reality experiences is its most important feature.
Mobile Analysis
In 2021, the iOS segment acquired a share of 61.1%. It is effective in determining people's whereabouts, what they are doing, and how their behavior affects 3D models. Additionally, it renders beautifully and measures distance more precisely than ARCore.
Enterprise Size Analysis
In 2021, the large enterprise segment maintained a share of 62.7%. Because AR and VR are changing how business is done today, large firms are going through a significant change. Due to augmented, virtual, and mixed reality, every industry is evolving. Think of spatial computing as a cutting-edge method for observing and interacting with data. The marketing potential of mobile augmented reality is tremendous. Using a mobile device while glancing at a watch or pair of sunglasses to try on shoes, apply makeup, or take a selfie. The greatest promise for e-commerce is in mobile AR.
End User Analysis
The industry segment for healthcare is likely to develop at the highest CAGR of 21.70%. Healthcare has advanced significantly owing to the utilization of AR and VR. Augmented reality is used to realistically recreate real-world representations of anatomical components using Head-Mounted Displays (HMD) technology. Virtual reality, on the other hand, is a clever and practical diagnostic tool that helps in making a precise diagnosis. As a result, as technology advances and healthcare costs rise, more and more of these cutting-edge devices are being used in the healthcare sector, aiding in the market's expansion.
Other significant factors accelerating the market's growth are investments, innovations, and collaborations for the application of this technology in the healthcare industry.
Geographical Analysis
In terms of revenue, North America held a sizeable portion of the global market for augmented reality software development kits in 2021, accounting for 36.3%. The need for HMD in the entertainment and gaming sector will propel growth in the North America virtual reality industry. The absence of excellent user experience design, however, can prove to be a huge market obstacle.
In addition, growing VR usage in the aerospace, military, and planning sectors may offer a sizable opportunity for regional market expansion. On the other hand, new dangers and issues with data integrity can put the virtual reality sector in peril.
The advent of the latest technologies and innovations is significantly changing APAC. Thus, it is likely to grow at a CAGR of 21.68%. New technologies are being adopted more regularly in the area because there are several display panel makers nearby. Healthcare, business, and consumer sectors are among those where it is projected that the APAC market for augmented reality software development kits would grow significantly. The region's growing business community is also projected to promote the growth of the AR and VR markets. The quick rise of the consumer and business sector is the main point behind the AR and VR industry in the region.
Key Competitors
The notable brands in the global augmented reality software development kit market are:
Vision Star Information Technology
Zudan
Apple, Inc.
MAXST
PTC, Inc.
EON Reality
HP
AWS
Zappar Ltd.
Other Major Players
Segmentation Outline
The global augmented reality software development kit market segmentation focuses on Deployment, Platform, Mobile, Enterprise Size, End-User, and Region.
By Deployment
Cloud
On-Premise
Web-Based/Saas
By Platform
Linux
MAC
Windows
By Mobile
Android
iOS
By Enterprise Size
Large Enterprises
SMBs
By End-User
Retail
Automotive
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Education
Gaming & Entertainment
Aerospace & Defense
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
