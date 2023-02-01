Violinist and Arranger/Composer Stuart Ross Carlson Finds Success With Two New Projects
EINPresswire.com/ -- Musician and published arranger/composer Stuart Ross Carlson has been on quite the journey in order to establish himself in the music world. The talented violinist released two album projects in the fall of 2022, "Portrait of a Landscape: SEASONS" and "Carols for Christmas," both of which have received outstanding reviews from media and fans. Stuart Ross Carlson's debut collection of music is available on all major streaming services and his website.
The winner of several music competitions, including the 2016 VSA International Young Soloists Competition and the 2017 University of Michigan School of Music Concerto Competition, Stuart's unquestionable passion for the violin and a wide variety of music has been the driving force behind his success.
A native of Dexter, Michigan, Stuart was diagnosed with autism at a young age and has had to overcome many challenges that affected him developmentally and physically. He notes that he requires a longer-than-typical processing time when asked questions about subjects other than music and difficulties with participating in conversations. A surviving twin born at 26 weeks and 1 pound 13 ounces, he required emergency surgery at 9 days old. Through these adversities and additional health challenges, Stuart has turned to music for healing and comfort.
Inspired by an eclectic range of performers like Joshua Bell, Yo-Yo Ma, AC/DC, Green Day, Katy Perry, and Ariana Grande, Stuart hopes to serve as a role model and inspiration to young people with autism all over the world. An avid supporter and volunteer at Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Stuart uses his platform to connect with others through music. Stuart's collection of work has been highlighted in various publications, including The Michigan Daily, Strings Magazine, and Music Existence.
A member of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra, Stuart also performs regularly with the Michigan Philharmonic, where he was a featured concert soloist in 2020. He feels fortunate to have performed as a soloist and ensemble member in the US, UK, and Europe. One of his most memorable performances occurred in 2013 when he served as the John F. Kennedy Center representative for the Arts Advocacy Day in Washington, DC. Stuart performed for an audience that included Yo-Yo Ma, Matt Sorum, Cristina Pato, and several US Senators and Members of Congress.
In addition to performing, Stuart looks forward to a bright career in arranging, composing, and creating music for television, film, commercials, video games, and other multimedia. He is also a licensed ham radio operator (W8SRC) and runs a part-15 radio station in his spare time.
For more information on Stuart Ross Carlson's upcoming events, visit his website.
About Stuart Ross Carlson
Stuart Ross Carlson is a talented musician, arranger/composer, and surviving twin who was diagnosed at age 3 with autism. He has quickly gained national attention due to his recent recordings: "Portrait of a Landscape: SEASONS" and "Carols for Christmas." Because of all the support and encouragement he's received, Stuart hopes to encourage others to pursue their creative passions as a catalyst to overcome adversity.
Sheri Watts
The winner of several music competitions, including the 2016 VSA International Young Soloists Competition and the 2017 University of Michigan School of Music Concerto Competition, Stuart's unquestionable passion for the violin and a wide variety of music has been the driving force behind his success.
A native of Dexter, Michigan, Stuart was diagnosed with autism at a young age and has had to overcome many challenges that affected him developmentally and physically. He notes that he requires a longer-than-typical processing time when asked questions about subjects other than music and difficulties with participating in conversations. A surviving twin born at 26 weeks and 1 pound 13 ounces, he required emergency surgery at 9 days old. Through these adversities and additional health challenges, Stuart has turned to music for healing and comfort.
Inspired by an eclectic range of performers like Joshua Bell, Yo-Yo Ma, AC/DC, Green Day, Katy Perry, and Ariana Grande, Stuart hopes to serve as a role model and inspiration to young people with autism all over the world. An avid supporter and volunteer at Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Stuart uses his platform to connect with others through music. Stuart's collection of work has been highlighted in various publications, including The Michigan Daily, Strings Magazine, and Music Existence.
A member of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra, Stuart also performs regularly with the Michigan Philharmonic, where he was a featured concert soloist in 2020. He feels fortunate to have performed as a soloist and ensemble member in the US, UK, and Europe. One of his most memorable performances occurred in 2013 when he served as the John F. Kennedy Center representative for the Arts Advocacy Day in Washington, DC. Stuart performed for an audience that included Yo-Yo Ma, Matt Sorum, Cristina Pato, and several US Senators and Members of Congress.
In addition to performing, Stuart looks forward to a bright career in arranging, composing, and creating music for television, film, commercials, video games, and other multimedia. He is also a licensed ham radio operator (W8SRC) and runs a part-15 radio station in his spare time.
For more information on Stuart Ross Carlson's upcoming events, visit his website.
About Stuart Ross Carlson
Stuart Ross Carlson is a talented musician, arranger/composer, and surviving twin who was diagnosed at age 3 with autism. He has quickly gained national attention due to his recent recordings: "Portrait of a Landscape: SEASONS" and "Carols for Christmas." Because of all the support and encouragement he's received, Stuart hopes to encourage others to pursue their creative passions as a catalyst to overcome adversity.
Sheri Watts
AMW Group
+ +1 310-295-4150
email us here