Premio to launch Intel® 11th Gen (Elkhart Lake) Fanless Mini Industrial PC at ATX West 2023

Premio set to launch enhanced RCO-1000-EHL Series, offering up to 60% performance boost, modular I/O, and 5G connectivity.

Key features such as the latest processors, modular I/O options, and fanless cooling designs enable our OEM and system integration customers with a well-rounded computing solution for 24/7 operation." — Dustin Seetoo, Dir. of Product Marketing

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a global leader in rugged edge and embedded computing technology, is set to launch its RCO-1000-EHL Fanless Mini Industrial computer supported by Intel® 11th Generation Celeron® J Series (Elkhart Lake) Processors at ATX West. Held February 7 – 9 at the Anaheim Convention Center, ATX West is the premiere advanced manufacturing event showcasing the latest in industrial automation and robotics for Industry 4.0. The RCO-1000-EHL is the newest addition to Premio’s industrial low-power, fanless mini computers (RCO-1000 series), providing significant performance boosts to space-limited applications ranging from industrial controls, automation systems, telematics, transportation, and surveillance deployments at the rugged edge.

“With the proliferation of data generation from IoT sensors and devices at the rugged edge, IT to OT convergence models can benefit from industrial fanless computers for x86 processing, storage, and wireless connectivity,” said Dustin Seetoo, product marketing director, Premio. “The RCO-1000-EHL addresses specific demands for size, durability, and increased performance in a compact size.”

The RCO-1000-EHL computer is a system-on-chip (SoC) design that provides up to a 60% increase in overall processing performance over its RCO-1000-J1900 predecessor. The palm-sized base model measures 150mm x 105mm x 49mm (WxDxH), making it one of the smallest industrial computers available. Despite its modest size, the RCO-1000-EHL boasts maximum reliability in the harshest industrial environments. Its fanless and cableless design bring enhanced durability, allowing for reliability in wide temperature ranges, wide input voltages, and resistance to shock and vibration.

Industrial Grade Features:

- Wide Operating Temperature: -25C – 70C

- Shock & Vibration Resistance: 50G & 5Grms (MIL-STD-810G)

- Wide Voltage Input: 9 – 36VDC

- Over Current & Over Voltage Protection

The RCO-1000-EHL is supported by the Intel® Celeron® J6413 10-nanometer chip in a low 10W TDP. The processor delivers up to 4 cores, allowing for high performance in a low-power IIoT solution. The Elkhart Lake generation chip boosts up to 2.3x single and multi-thread performance, 5x graphic performance with integrated Intel® UHD graphics, and 4x more memory capacity over the previous RCO-1000-J1900. With this release, the RCO-1000-EHL can support complex software applications, enable up to three independent 4K displays, and comes with 15 years of embedded lifecycle support.

A differentiating feature of the RCO-1000-EHL series is the ability for modular I/O customization through Premio’s proprietary add-on modules. With up to 3x modular I/O slots, system integrators can choose from several I/O options to meet deployment requirements.

Modular I/O options include:

- 4x USB ports

- 2x COM (RS-232/422/485) ports

- 1x DP & DIO port

- 1x 4K HDMI port

The base model of the RCO-1000-EHL also comes standard with 2x LAN (1x 2.5 GbE, 1x Gbe LAN), 4x USB (3x 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB 2.0), and 2x COM ports. Internal expansion provides 1x full size mini PCIe, 1x 2.5” SATA SSD/HDD Bay, and even 1x M.2 B-Key for edge AI acceleration, 4G/5G wireless modules.

Embedded CAN bus onboard allows for direct communication with other machines and network devices. The optional power ignition module prevents loss of sensitive data in automotive settings, hardware security with TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0, dual SIM sockets for data telemetry (4G/LTE & 5G), and flexible mounting choices (DIN-Rail, Side mount, Wall mount, and VESA).

“As a manufacturer of industrial computers, Premio is committed to delivering scalable computing solutions that require ultimate reliability in the harshest environments,” Seetoo added. “Key features such as the latest x86 processors, modular I/O options, and fanless cooling designs enable our OEM and system integration customers with a well-rounded computing solution for 24/7 operation.”

With the rapidly growing and diverse requirements that industrial rugged edge applications are facing, the RCO-1000-EHL is a powerful and low-power choice in helping enterprises gain a competitive edge in implementing their rugged edge or AI/machine learning applications.

To learn more about Premio’s RCO-1000-EHL mini fanless PC series and see it in action, visit Premio at Booth 4489 at ATX West or visit www.premioinc.com to contact our embedded computing experts.

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 30 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge Computers, HMI Displays, and HPC Storage Servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at www.premioinc.com.

Intel, the Intel logo, and Celeron are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.