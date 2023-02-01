Submit Release
Governor Healey Signs Proclamation Recognizing Black History Month  

Boston — Governor Maura T. Healey today signed her first proclamation as Governor, recognizing February as Black History Month in Massachusetts and urging all residents to join her in honoring the history and contributions of Massachusetts’ Black community. 

“Black history is American history. It’s filled with moments of pain, perseverance, overwhelming joy and profound love. This month, and every month, I hope Massachusetts residents will join me in honoring Black changemakers and innovators of the past and present,” said Governor Healey. “As Governor, I’m committed to building an administration that sees the dignity and worth of every person. We will value and protect Black lives, and work to break down the barriers holding our Black communities back.” 

The full text of the proclamation can be found here. Governor Healey’s Black History Month video can also be accessed here

