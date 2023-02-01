Submit Release
POLARIS RZR ATV OWNERS TOLD TO STOP DRIVING THEM

POLARIS RZR ATV owners have been instructed by Polaris to stop driving these ATV's because of a possible fire hazard, giving rise to legal remedies.

— Robert F. Brennan

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polaris RZR ATV owners have been told to stop driving these vehicles because of a potential fire hazard. Here is the recall notice:

Dear Polaris Owner,
Polaris Industries Inc. is issuing a Stop Ride notice to affected owners of Model Year 2021-2023 RZR Pro XP 4 and 2022-2023 RZR Turbo R 4 vehicles because we have determined that some vehicles may develop a fuel leak at the fuel pump assembly joint on the fuel tank. The potential leak area is in close proximity to a hot surface, posing a fire hazard and risk of serious injury.

Polaris is currently evaluating a repair procedure for vehicles affected by this Stop Ride Notice. We will provide you with details of the remedy as soon as possible. At the time of availability, Polaris will notify dealers and reply to you by mail (and email if available). This work will be performed by your dealer at no cost to you . Polaris has informed the Consumer Product Safety Commission about the issue.
What you should do:
DO NOT OPERATE YOUR VEHICLE.

Polaris is admitting to a dangerous defect and also admitting that it does not have a remedy at this time. This gives rise to legal rights under California consumer protection laws as well as California defective product laws.

Law Offices of Robert F. Brennan, APC in Montrose, Ca. (Los Angeles) is assisting Polaris owners with claims for these defective Polaris vehicles. If you are a Polaris owner living in California and you have received one of these recall notices, please call (818) 249-5291 or email to info@brennanlaw.com. We would be happy to see if we can assist you.

POLARIS RZR ATV OWNERS TOLD TO STOP DRIVING THEM

