IRS Prevention Introduces Tax Monitoring of Business & Personal IRS Tax Accounts, Returns and Transcripts

Providing up to 6 months advance notice that its customers are being targeted for potentially devastating action by the IRS, allowing them to amend tax returns.

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- IRS Prevention 866-974-0947IRSprevention.comIRS Prevention Introduces Tax Monitoring of Business & Personal IRS Tax Accounts, Returns and TranscriptsIRS Prevention is now offering affordable monthly tax account and transcript monitoring services to business owners and taxpayers who want advance notice of audits, IRS collections and security from unwelcome fraud, and ID tax scams. With the increase in IRS audits, mistakes, tax debt, collection notices and IRS ID theft, IRS Prevention will offer monitoring, alerts and notifications to its customers of important IRS activity, allowing them the opportunity to take advanced corrective action. This type of tax account monitoring service is unique and poised to offer insight and valuable information to business owners and taxpayers about important and impending IRS action against them.IRS Prevention is a safe new way for taxpayers and business owners to have a tax professional, tax attorney, enrolled agent or certified public accountant provide monthly monitoring of IRS tax transcripts, records, notices and account activity and provide alerts and written recommendations that can save them money and notice of impending aggressive IRS action. Tens of millions of taxpayers have IRS problems with their tax accounts, tax returns and transcripts that can be resolved by a qualified tax professional.By monitoring IRS tax transcripts and records online through proprietary software that links directly to the IRS, their tax professionals will be able to provide real time important information and alerts about taxes and IRS account activity that can help protect money, income, assets and wages from the IRS. IRS prevention customers will also receive notification if a criminal is using their identification to file a fraudulent tax return, steal money and key personal data.Their unique ability to link directly to the IRS in real time to monitor the tax activity on their customers account, allows their tax professionals to provide up to 6 months advance notice that its customers are being targeted for potentially devastating action by the IRS. Offering advance notice is what sets them apart and provides its customers the opportunity to fix the problem early and reduce the amount of interest and penalties assessed against its customers.To learn more, you can visit IRS Prevention at: https://irsprevention.com/ , or for instant help call: 866-974-0947