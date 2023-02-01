Specialty Fats and Oils Market Size to projected USD 25,970.3 Mn by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global specialty fats and oils market revenue was US$ 13,156.2 Mn in 2021 and is expected to attain a market value of US$ 25,970.3 Mn by 2030 at a healthy CAGR of 7.8 % during the forecast period 2022–2030.
The specialty fats and oils sector has expanded significantly in recent years. This is partly attributable to the growing number of health-conscious consumers who are willing to pay more for goods that have positive health effects. Specialty fats and oils come in a huge variety and are readily available on the market today. The most widely used ones include coconut, avocado, fish, and olive oil. Each one has a special set of advantages.
These goods can lower cholesterol, strengthen the heart, and minimize the risk of developing certain illnesses. A great supply of essential fatty acids, which are important for healthy cell activity, they are also. A greater number of people are seeking ways to enhance their diet and lifestyle as health and wellness become more prominent. An easy approach to do this is through the market for specialty fats and oils. They can be consumed as supplements or used in cooking, as spreads or sauces.
Elements Pushing the Growth of the Global Market
Increase in the Consumption of Healthier Food Types
The demand for specialty fats and oils is influenced by a variety of variables. First, the movement toward health and wellness is encouraging people to look for goods with positive health effects. Specialty fats and oils can assist with weight management, improve heart health, and offer other health advantages. Second, the demand for alternate sources of fats and oils is being fueled by the rising popularity of plant-based diets. In the worldwide specialty fats and oils market, specialty fats and oils can be a good supply of essential fatty acids for people eating a plant-based diet.
Finally, the rapidly evolving food industry is expanding the market for specialty fats and oils. Customers are looking for novel and intriguing flavors and ingredients as they grow more experimental in their culinary selections. Specialty fats and oils with distinctive flavor characteristics now have a wider market.
Global Cocoa Production Fluctuations to Drive Specialty Fats and Oils Market
Cocoa beans are one of the primary components required to manufacture chocolate. The erratic weather that now prevails in the major cocoa countries has recently marginally impeded the total global production of cocoa beans. Specialty fats provide an alternative solution to the issue of rising demand and falling cocoa ingredient manufacturing volumes.
The natural fat included in cocoa beans is known as cocoa butter. It is valued for its fine texture and flavorful flavor and is utilized in a variety of products, such as cosmetics, confections, and baked goods. However, cocoa butter is pricey, and its cost has fluctuated recently.
As a result, many businesses in the global market for specialized fats and oils are looking for alternatives that can offer the same functionality at a cheaper price. Specialty fats are one kind of replacement that has gained popularity recently. In addition, depending on the application, they can be modified to have a variety of different qualities. Some specialty fats, for instance, can be created to have a lower melting point, which makes them perfect for usage in creams and lotions. Others might be made to be more tolerant of high temperatures and hence appropriate for baking applications.
Compared to cocoa butter, specialty fats have a variety of advantages. They are often more affordable than cocoa butter, and their cost is more consistent in the global market for specialty fats and oils.
Restraint
Health Risks Associated with Excessive Fat and Oil Consumption
The growing emphasis on sustainability and healthy eating has significantly impacted demand. Consumer preferences have changed as a result, moving away from processed foods and toward natural components. The US, where sales of specialized fats and oils have been falling in recent years, has seen this trend most strongly.
Additionally, the market for specialty fats and oils has been affected by the increase in plant-based substitutes. Companies are increasingly providing plant-based substitutes for conventional animal-based products as more people seek to cut back on their meat intake for health or environmental reasons. It is expected that this pattern will persist, significantly reducing the market share of specialized fats and oils.
Segmentation Summary
Product Type Analysis
The oil segment dominates the global specialty fats and oils industry, with a market share of 78.3%. On the other side, the fats segment is anticipated to keep expanding at a CAGR of 7.9%.
Specialty oils are in great demand right now on the market. The primary reasons of the increasing need for these oils are the constantly expanding population and their altering lifestyles. People's growing awareness of their own health is another important factor in this market's expansion.
With about 50% of the entire need for oil in the specialty fats and oils industry, the food industry is the major user of specialty oils. Numerous food products, including sauces, salad dressings, baking mixes, and marinades, contain these oils. They offer many advantages, such as enhanced flavor and texture, prolonged shelf life, and greater nutrition. The sector that uses specialty oils most frequently is the cosmetics sector. Numerous cosmetic items, including creams, lotions, shampoos, and conditioners, include these oils. They offer many advantages, such as better skin texture and tone, better moisture absorption, and defense against environmental harm.
In the global market for specialty fats and oils, the pharmaceutical industry is a significant user of specialty oils. Ointments, lotions, gels, and capsules are just a few of the pharmaceutical items that include these oils. They offer many advantages, including better distribution and absorption of active substances, higher product stability, and increased patient compliance.
Application Analysis
In 2021, the confectionary segment carried a share of 27% of the specialty fats and oils industry. On the flip side, the home cooking segment will record a growth rate of 8.5%.
As consumers quickly move toward a healthier lifestyle, the confectionery sector is quickly moving toward clean-label and healthier choice components for their finished products. Specialty fats and oils are increasingly used in home cooking because they are now a great option for routine cooking. Additionally, providing more flavor and richness to routine cooking than standard oils.
End User Analysis
The F&B segment recorded a revenue share of 42.7% of the specialty fats and oils industry.
One of the most significant economic areas is the food and beverage business, which is also one that is continually changing. The need for specialty fats and oils is one of the most recent trends in the sector. Oils that have undergone unique processing to fulfill the demands of the food and beverage industries are referred to as specialty fats and oils. They can be utilized in many different ways, such as baking, frying, and as a component of processed goods.
As more businesses explore methods to enhance their products, demand for specialty fats and oils has increased recently. The shelf life, texture, and taste of food products can all be enhanced with the application of these oils. They may also contribute to enhancing the nutritional value of meals. The need for specialty fats and oils is rising for a variety of reasons. The shifting consumer preferences are among the most crucial elements.
As consumers' awareness of their health increases, they search for healthier substitutes for conventional fats and oils. The requirement for food producers to adhere to the stringent laws that are currently in place is another factor contributing to the rising demand.
Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific is likely to record an annual growth rate of 8.5% over the prediction years. Regardless, North America will continue to acquire a major share of 35%.
There are two factors that contribute to North America's huge need for specialty fats and oils. First off, there are many wealthy people in the area who are prepared to pay a premium for these goods. Second, because the North American food market is so fiercely competitive, producers are constantly coming up with fresh and inventive methods to use specialty fats and oils in their goods. Olive oil, canola oil, coconut oil, and palm oil are a few of the most often utilized specialty fats and oils in North American culinary goods. Numerous uses for these components include baking, cooking, salad dressings, and more.
Leading Companies
The leading players in the global specialty fats and oils market are:
Musim Mas
AAK AB
Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn. Bhd
BASF SE
IFFCO
Bunge Limited
IOI Corporation
Dulzer
Cargill, Incorporated
Wilmar International
D&L Industries
Mewah International Inc
Fuji Oil Co. Ltd
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global specialty fats and oils market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Application, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Region.
By Product Type
Fats
Cocoa Butter Alternatives
Cocoa Butter Equivalents
Cocoa Butter Substitutes
Cocoa Butter Replacers
Coating Fats
Dairy Fat replacers
Others
Oils
Palm Oil
Coconut Oil
Soyabean Oil
Sunflower Oil
Others
By Application
Bakery
Confectionery
Cosmetics
Dairy Products
Home cooking
Pharmaceutical products
Others
By End-User
F&B
Pharma
Hospitality
Residential
Others
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
o Direct
o Distributors
o Supermarkets/ hypermarkets
o Convenience Stores
o Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Asia Pacific
China
Taiwan
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
