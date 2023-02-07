Narrativa Brings Artificial Intelligence-Generated Reporting to the Clinical Trial Process in the Life Sciences Industry
Narrativa Joins The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in Groundbreaking Precision Medicine Approach to Treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Utilizing AI, Narrativa is partnering with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to automate portions of its landmark LLS Beat AML® Master Clinical Trial process.
Utilizing the advancements of artificial intelligence to automate clinical trial regulatory documentation will bring drugs to market faster improving enterprise and saving more lives.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Narrativa, one of the fastest growing artificial intelligence (AI) companies in the world is partnering with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) to enhance the processing of its landmark Beat AML® Master Clinical Trial by applying artificial intelligence models, automated data analysis and other state-of-the-art technologies to help transform regulatory documentation.
— Jennifer Bittinger, Narrativa President
LLS and Narrativa are launching a new automated documentation solution that will transform data from clinical trials into knowledge utilizing Narrativa’s proprietary platform powered by natural language generation (NLG) and natural language processing (NLP). The proprietary Narrativa platform will speed up medical writing by automating patient narratives and CSRs (clinical study reports) and other essential elements of the regulatory reporting process. In turn, the technology will:
● Reduce time to market for potential new treatments by accelerating the approval process;
● Cut costs by requiring fewer medical writers to complete routine requirements;
● Streamline operations by having fewer stakeholders involved.
“The Life Sciences industry is at a precipice. Utilizing the advancements of artificial intelligence to automate clinical trial regulatory documentation will bring drugs to market faster and ultimately save more lives. Our goal is to use AI to improve systems within enterprises, but to also use it for good. We want to improve humanity,” says Narrativa President, Jennifer Bittinger.
Based in Los Angeles, Narrativa currently services a variety of companies in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, and biotech industries from Contract Research Organizations (CROs) to regulators. Narrativa’s AI-writing assistant platform uses advanced NLG to run through millions of data points from multiple sources of structured and unstructured data generating readable and comprehensible regulatory reports. Not only is accuracy increased, but the time and cost to create critical (and laborious) documents and reporting is reduced.
This quarter, Narrativa looks forward to launching the new AI-automation solution for clinical trials with LLS and to creating new solutions for the life sciences industry throughout the upcoming year.
About Narrativa
Narrativa® is an internationally recognized content services company that uses its proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning platforms to build and deploy digital content solutions for enterprises. Its technology suite, consisting of data extraction, data analysis, natural language processing (NLP) and natural language generation (NLG) tools, all seamlessly work together to power a lineup of smart content creation, automated business intelligence reporting and process optimization products for a variety of industries.
For additional information, visit www.Narrativa.com
About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.
Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.
For additional information, visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork.
LLS is one of Fast Company’s “2022 Brands That Matter.” As the only cancer organization on the list, LLS stands out among brands around the world for its relevance, cultural impact, ingenuity, and mission impact.
About the Beat AML® Master Clinical Trial
The Beat AML® Master Clinical Trial is the first collaborative precision medicine clinical trial in a blood cancer. Launched in 2016 and focused on newly diagnosed patients aged 60 or older, the trial uses advanced genomic technology to match patients to the most promising targeted treatment based on their unique genetic mutations. The trial tests multiple therapies in multiple study arms simultaneously under a “Master Trial” protocol that not only has the power to bring new therapies to acute myeloid leukemia patients faster, but also has the potential to stand as a model for future clinical trials. The trial has already generated strong results, showing superior survival rates and better quality of life when genomic analysis is used to match patients to targeted therapies.
