Lobbyable Public Officials are defined in the Michigan Lobby Registration Act and are essentially persons who may use personal discretion in deciding whether or not to engage in some type of legislative or administrative action. In MDOC, this includes the Director, the department's three deputy directors, and the Offender Success Administration's Administrator.

Heidi E. Washington, Director

Jeremy Bush, Deputy Director

Russ Marlan, Deputy Director

Lia Gulick, Deputy Director

Kyle Kaminski, Administrator

Click here for information on Lobbyable Public Officials