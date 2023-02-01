Submit Release
Lobbyable Public Officials

Lobbyable Public Officials are defined in the Michigan Lobby Registration Act and are essentially persons who may use personal discretion in deciding whether or not to engage in some type of legislative or administrative action. In MDOC, this includes the Director, the department's three deputy directors, and the Offender Success Administration's Administrator. 

  • Heidi E. Washington, Director
  • Jeremy Bush, Deputy Director
  • Russ Marlan, Deputy Director
  • Lia Gulick, Deputy Director
  • Kyle Kaminski, Administrator

 

Click here for information on Lobbyable Public Officials

