Sweetwater Authority joins the California Purchasing Group

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (PRWEB) February 01, 2023

Sweetwater Authority has officially joined the California Purchasing Group, one of Bidnet Direct's regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout California easy online access to its upcoming solicitations. Sweetwater Authority invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/california/sweetwaterauthority.

The regional purchasing group connects local public agencies with vendors looking to do business with the government. Registered vendors of the California Purchasing Group can gain access to a variety of bid opportunities throughout California in one easy-to-use location. By posting upcoming bids and RFPs on the California Purchasing Group, Sweetwater Authority ensures an entire community of vendors can view their solicitation, download documents, and receive notification of addenda, helping to streamline their procurement process.

"As one of many public agencies looking to procure public works constructions projects, utilizing the California Purchasing Group allows us to find more vendors, increasing participation and creates more competition, which is a plus for us because it gives us more opportunities to choose reliable businesses to work with and guarantees we can get what we need at a fair price," said Rich Stevenson, Director of Finance of Sweetwater Authority when asked why their department decided to join the California Purchasing Group. "It also allows us to get to support local businesses and gives the vendors a chance to grow their business," he continued.

Sweetwater Authority invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/california/sweetwaterauthority and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 25 other public agencies participating on the California Purchasing Group. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About Sweetwater Authority:

Sweetwater Authority is a publicly-owned water agency with policies and procedures established by a seven-member Board of Directors. The Sweetwater Authority Governing Board is composed of five directors elected by division by the citizens of the South Bay Irrigation District, and two directors appointed by the Mayor of National City, subject to City Council confirmation.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the California Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

