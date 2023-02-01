Submit Release
Mazda Reports January Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total January sales of 22,967 vehicles, an increase of 9.0 percent compared to January 2022. With 24 selling days in January, compared to the same the year prior, the company posted an increase of 9.0 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 4,605 vehicles in January, an increase of 48 percent compared to January 2022.

Sales Highlights

  • Best-ever January sales of CX-30 with 5,065 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever January sales of CX-9 with 3,170 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported January sales of 3,142 vehicles, a decrease of 10.0 percent compared to January last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported January sales of 6,591 vehicles, an increase of 89.7 percent compared to last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date
















January

January

YOY %

% MTD

January

January

YOY %

% MTD



2023

2022

Change

DSR

2023

2022

Change

DSR















Mazda3

1,577

3,470

(54.6) %

(54.6) %

1,577

3,470

(54.6) %

(54.6) %


Mazda 3 Sdn

1,012

1,430

(29.2) %

(29.2) %

1012

1,430

(29.2) %

(29.2) %


Mazda 3 HB

565

2,040

(72.3) %

(72.3) %

565

2,040

(72.3) %

(72.3) %















Mazda6

0

256

(100.0) %

(100.0) %

0

256

(100.0) %

(100.0) %















MX-5 Miata

724

386

87.6 %

87.6 %

724

386

87.6 %

87.6 %


MX-5 

356

135

163.7 %

163.7 %

356

135

163.7 %

163.7 %


MXR

368

251

46.6 %

46.6 %

368

251

46.6 %

46.6 %















CX-3

-

0

-

-

-

0

-

-


CX-30

5,065

1,818

178.6 %

178.6 %

5065

1,818

178.6 %

178.6 %


CX-5

9,833

12,604

(22.0) %

(22.0) %

9833

12,604

(22.0) %

(22.0) %


CX-9

3,170

2,512

26.2 %

26.2 %

3170

2,512

26.2 %

26.2 %


CX-50

2,589

0

-

-

2589

0

-

-


MX-30

9

33

(72.7) %

(72.7) %

9

33

(72.7) %

(72.7) %















CARS

2,301

4,112

(44.0) %

(44.0) %

2,301

4,112

(44.0) %

(44.0) %


TRUCKS

20,666

16,967

21.8 %

21.8 %

20,666

16,967

21.8 %

21.8 %















TOTAL

22,967

21,079

9.0 %

9.0 %

22,967

21,079

9.0 %

9.0 %




























*Selling Days

24

24


24

24





























 

