The power of coaching: Neebees methodology sets the foundations to co-create impact with businesses

Neebees - Building Capabilities
IN TODAY’S increasingly tough business environment, organizations want to lead the way with innovation, and onboard new approaches in management and business execution to embrace changing market conditions and maximize team potential; yet finding the right approach requires a strong vision and perseverance.
The company’s approach is rooted in decades of academic and business experience that has yielded a new human-centered method; the formula “Impact = Mindset . Capability to Intent . Capability to Lead™’ aims to provide a set of tools and behaviors to help leaders and their team act and communicate more effectively. It all begins with increasing leaders’ self-awareness and their ability to more powerfully lead themselves, which in turn is then leveraged to influence and unlock untapped positive energy-driven potential within the team and improve processes that together are guaranteed to generate significantly more impact.
If mindset is how we see the world around us and attitude is how we interact with the world according to how we see things, the more we can control our mindset the better we can operate at our highest potential and lead others. That’s easy to say, yet difficult to do – at first. Neebees has helped hundreds of leaders to gain mastery over their mindsets and significantly improve their success.
Dr. Daniel Flint, joint chief executive officer of Neebees – Building Capabilities, says: “A magic secret to a successful advisory service involves partnering with a client in creating a unique vision and then onboarding the organization to embrace and take ownership of the change; it requires time and commitment, but it is a sure path for growth and fulfilment”
Davide Castorina, joint chief executive officer of Neebees – Building Capabilities, adds: “Adopting a coaching approach with the client first and then installing the new operating system in the organization, leads to an effective transformation towards the desired impact; addressing the mindset is the beginning of a journey that changes people, communication and processes - permanently.”
Neebees takes a radically different approach to advisory services that benefits from the combined experience of its two founders. Dr. Daniel Flint is the Regal Professor of Marketing in the Department of Marketing, Haslam College of Business; he has diverse industry knowledge and is well known for his expertise in translating research knowledge into practical application, leadership, managing business-to-business relationships, branding strategy, sales and sales force management, and market opportunity analysis, to name a few focal areas. Davide Castorina is a former International Marketing Director of a Major Hollywood Studios leading and coaching commercial teams worldwide. He supports a wide range of businesses from multinationals to start-ups as a consultant, training and coaching hundreds of business leaders and sales professionals internationally.
Together, they have developed a unique framework to facilitate the development of leaders and their organizations.
Dr. Daniel Flint says: “We wanted to develop a new approach based on sound research and evidence of best practice from the business world. I believe we have something to offer leaders who want to tackle business challenges with a big heart and ambition. We are a bit unique in how we keep humanity, and insights to how our minds actually work, front-and-center as a key component of a reliable, repeatable process for building capabilities for reaching peak performance levels.”
Neebees’ current clients range from American multinationals to European family owned businesses, to social enterprises in emerging markets. The Neebees team runs projects in change management, leadership, commercial excellence, complex selling and sales team management, and marketing opportunity analysis.
