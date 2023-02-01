Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,877 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,029 in the last 365 days.

The power of coaching: Neebees methodology sets the foundations to co-create impact with businesses

BUILDING CONNECTED LEADERS

Building connected leaders

DR FLINT

Dr Flint

DAVIDE CASTORINA

Davide Castorina

Groundbreaking I=MC2 coaching formula on the raise with organizations eager to innovate their business approach with a human touch.

A magic secret to a successful advisory service involves partnering with a client in creating a unique vision and then onboarding the organization to embrace and take ownership of the change”
— Dr Dan Flint
PARIS, FRANCE, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neebees - Building Capabilities

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE DISTRIBUTION

02 February 2023

The power of coaching: Neebees methodology sets the foundations to co-create impact with businesses

• Bringing academia and business practice together to lead change in organizations with a human touch

• Mindset and empathy are critical to performance, yet most leaders fail to address this crucial piece of the puzzle.

• Groundbreaking I=MC2coaching formula on the raise with organizations eager to innovate their business approach.

IN TODAY’S increasingly tough business environment, organizations want to lead the way with innovation, and onboard new approaches in management and business execution to embrace changing market conditions and maximize team potential; yet finding the right approach requires a strong vision and perseverance.

The company’s approach is rooted in decades of academic and business experience that has yielded a new human-centered method; the formula “Impact = Mindset . Capability to Intent . Capability to Lead™’ aims to provide a set of tools and behaviors to help leaders and their team act and communicate more effectively. It all begins with increasing leaders’ self-awareness and their ability to more powerfully lead themselves, which in turn is then leveraged to influence and unlock untapped positive energy-driven potential within the team and improve processes that together are guaranteed to generate significantly more impact.

If mindset is how we see the world around us and attitude is how we interact with the world according to how we see things, the more we can control our mindset the better we can operate at our highest potential and lead others. That’s easy to say, yet difficult to do – at first. Neebees has helped hundreds of leaders to gain mastery over their mindsets and significantly improve their success.

Dr. Daniel Flint, joint chief executive officer of Neebees – Building Capabilities, says: “A magic secret to a successful advisory service involves partnering with a client in creating a unique vision and then onboarding the organization to embrace and take ownership of the change; it requires time and commitment, but it is a sure path for growth and fulfilment”

Davide Castorina, joint chief executive officer of Neebees – Building Capabilities, adds: “Adopting a coaching approach with the client first and then installing the new operating system in the organization, leads to an effective transformation towards the desired impact; addressing the mindset is the beginning of a journey that changes people, communication and processes - permanently.”

Neebees takes a radically different approach to advisory services that benefits from the combined experience of its two founders. Dr. Daniel Flint is the Regal Professor of Marketing in the Department of Marketing, Haslam College of Business; he has diverse industry knowledge and is well known for his expertise in translating research knowledge into practical application, leadership, managing business-to-business relationships, branding strategy, sales and sales force management, and market opportunity analysis, to name a few focal areas. Davide Castorina is a former International Marketing Director of a Major Hollywood Studios leading and coaching commercial teams worldwide. He supports a wide range of businesses from multinationals to start-ups as a consultant, training and coaching hundreds of business leaders and sales professionals internationally.

Together, they have developed a unique framework to facilitate the development of leaders and their organizations.

Dr. Daniel Flint says: “We wanted to develop a new approach based on sound research and evidence of best practice from the business world. I believe we have something to offer leaders who want to tackle business challenges with a big heart and ambition. We are a bit unique in how we keep humanity, and insights to how our minds actually work, front-and-center as a key component of a reliable, repeatable process for building capabilities for reaching peak performance levels.”

Neebees’ current clients range from American multinationals to European family owned businesses, to social enterprises in emerging markets. The Neebees team runs projects in change management, leadership, commercial excellence, complex selling and sales team management, and marketing opportunity analysis.

- Ends –

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Davide Castorina - Founder
Email: talktome@neebees.com/ telephone +33 6 64 17 27 77 / +1-865-250-5183

EDITOR’S NOTES

Neebees- Building Capability is an international advisory consultancy that helps leading businesses and organisations unlocking their commercial potential. Founded by Davide Castorina and Dr. Daniel Flint, Neebees operates around the world.

For more information visit: www.neebees.com

Dr Dan Flint
Neebees
+1 865-250-5183
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

The power of coaching: Neebees methodology sets the foundations to co-create impact with businesses

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.