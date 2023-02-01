North America Adult Incontinence Products Market Reach USD 5,645.43 million by 2031 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America adult incontinence products market was valued at US$ 2,952.52 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 5,645.43 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.62% during the projection period, 2023–2031.
Worldwide, adult incontinence affects millions of people. The market is flooded with different adult incontinence goods, such as liners, sanitary pads, disposable sheets, urine catheters, etc. The market for adult incontinence products in North America is valued at US$ 2.95 Bn, with 6.5 Mn Americans projected to have urine incontinence and 3.4 million estimated to have fecal incontinence. The fundamental driver of the market increase is an aging population. By 2060, there will be 157.779 million Americans aged 65 and over, an increase of 115% from the current 74.6 million. This demographic change will result in a considerable increase in the number of persons who have diseases that cause fecal or urine incontinence.
Aspects Pushing the North America Adult Incontinence Products Market Growth
Increasing Number of Seniors:
The need for adult incontinence solutions is expanding along with the constantly aging adult population in the US and Canada. A multitude of causes, such as an aging population, worsening health, and better knowledge of incontinence treatment alternatives, have contributed to this rise.
The market for adult incontinence products is expanding as the number of elderly people grows. Over the next 20 years, it is likely that the number of adults 65 and older will roughly double in both the US and Canada. The prevalence of age-related diseases like dementia, Parkinson's disease, and stroke, which can cause incontinence, will rise as a result of this growth.
Both an aging population and a reduction in health status are driving factors in the North American market for adult incontinence products. As they live longer, people with chronic conditions like heart disease and diabetes are more prone to experience difficulties that could lead to incontinence. As an illustration, heart disease can alter hormone levels and damage blood vessels, both of which can cause urine leaks. The nerves that regulate bowel and bladder function can be damaged by stroke. Diabetes patients may experience nerve degeneration that impairs the bladder's capacity to hold pee.
Data from the Rural Health Information Hub indicate that between 2020 and 2050, the old population in the US is likely to increase by 80%.
Growing Attention to Innovation
The lowering health immunization rate in North America presents market companies with a huge opportunity to diversify and enhance their product lines. These developments aim to appeal to younger and older generations. Obesity, childbirth, and prostate treatments are just a few of the issues that are currently affecting both the younger generation and the elderly population. These problems represent a large number of market sales and are what is causing inconsistent behavior to become more common.
The usage of wearable sensors underneath adult diapers could increase with more research and development into intelligent diaper sensors. Therefore, providing incontinent patients with more specialized care will be easy for carers.
Social stigma and little awareness
Low understanding and social stigma around the use of adult incontinence solutions may limit consumer demand for these items. Urinary incontinence, which is common among the elderly but affects the entire population, is a condition that results in voluntary urine or excrement leakage. Even though pee incontinence is not a serious ailment, the stigma attached to it on a social, cultural, and even personal level makes it a problem. Most persons who have pee incontinence worry or dread that they will be treated differently, which can result in feelings of shame, helplessness, remorse, and embarrassment.
Segmentation Summary
Product Insights
The protective incontinence garments segment, which had a market share of 34.3% in the North America incontinence products market, continued to dominate while growing at the highest rate during the course of the projected period. The older population is the main market for adult incontinence products, which is positive for the industry. Buyers are also becoming more involved than in the past as they get older. For example, incontinence products are being developed and refined in order to make them more covert, comfortable, and thin.
Usability Insights
About 80% of the market was made up of the disposable products segment. While the market for the reusable segment is growing at a CAGR of 5.2%. The disposable category will continue to dominate the market due to the high demand for disposable male diapers and catheters among Americans.
Gender Insights
While the male segment grows at a CAGR of 6.8%, the female segment grows at a rate of 7.8%. The two types of urine incontinence that affect people's lives are urgency and stress. Women account for a sizable portion of the adult incontinence products market in North America because they are more prone to experience the symptoms of urinary incontinence as a result of pregnancy, menopause, and childbirth.
Distribution Channel Insights
The offline category is experiencing revenue growth at a CAGR of 6.9%. Whereas, the online segment is expanding at a CAGR of 8.6%. The frequency and accessibility of online channels have increased dramatically as a result of the e-commerce industry's explosive growth and the proliferation of online delivery platforms. Customers may hesitate to purchase adult diapers out of embarrassment or shyness, especially those in older generations, although they are increasingly doing so online.
End Users Insights
The CAGR for the hospital industry is 8.9%. As hospital senior patient care departments are rising, the hospital segment is expanding. In addition, many individuals have had urgency, frequency, and urge incontinence, either alone or in conjunction with stress and post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Country Insights
The United States is dominant in North America for adult incontinence products due to the large number of older individuals living there and the considerable sums of money they spend on incontinence products. The rising obesity incidence in the country, as well as the increased health concerns associated with childbirth and post-traumatic stress disorder, have all contributed to an increase in the need for personal care products like adult diapers.
According to the American Urology Association, almost 33 million women and men in the US experience frequent urges and incontinence due to overactive bladder. Additionally, bedwetting has become more common, which has greatly raised the need for adult incontinence products on a global scale.
Companies Landscape
The notable companies in the North America adult incontinence products market are:
The Procter & Gamble Company
B. Braun
Principle Business Enterprises, Inc.
Cardinal Health, Inc.
Ontex Group
Domtar Corporation
Medtronic Plc
Drylock Technologies NV
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Essity AB
Other Prominent players
Segmentation Outline
The market segmentation of North America adult incontinence products focuses on Product, Usability, Gender, Distribution Channel, and End-User.
By Product
Protective Incontinence Garments
o Cloth Diaper
o Disposable Diaper
o Disposable Underwear
o Pads and Liners
o Male Guards
o Belted Under Garments
o Beltless Under Garments
o Disposable Sheet
Urine Incontinence Bags
o Leg Urine Bags
o Bedside Urine Bags
Urinary Catheter
o Suprapubic Catheter
o Indwelling Catheter
o Intermittent Catheter
Others
By Usability
Disposable Products
Reusable Products
By Gender
Male
Female
By Distribution Channel
Online
o E-commerce Websites
o Company Websites
Offline
o Hypermarket/Supermarket
o Specialty Stores
o Drug Stores
o Others
By End Users
Individuals
Hospitals
Skilled Nursing Facilities
Long-Term Care Centers
Clinics
Others
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
