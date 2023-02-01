Holabird's huge, four-day Pike's Peak or Bust! auction, January 19th-22nd, honored the Great Colorado Gold Rush of 1859

Ten-dollar 1902 red seal banknote from The Farmers & Merchants National Bank in Reno, Nevada, the second finest known of just five red seals reported, PMG Very Fine 20 ($12,500).

Folded slave broadside, 9 ¾ inches by 13 ½ inches, dated Sept. 28, 1852, offering “a liberal reward for the apprehension of (two) Negroes, who ran away Saturday night, the 21st ($8,750).

1871 silver U.S. Peace Medal, depicting Ulysses S. Grant on the obverse and the saying “One Earth Peace, Good Will Toward Men” on the reverse, almost uncirculated ($4,500).

Circa 1868 Dr. Boerhaave’s Stomach Bitters bottle, dark green lime with an applied top, 8 ¾ inches tall, a very rare Western bitters bottle, one of a handful known ($8,435).