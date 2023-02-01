ENERGAGE NAMES GREEN SPOON SALES A WINNER OF THE 2023 TOP WORKPLACES USA AWARD
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Green Spoon Sales has announced it has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.
"Green Spoon is honored to receive this award. Since our foundation over 11 years ago, we have been dedicated to being a people-first organization. For us to be acknowledged for our amazing team members, thriving culture, and supportive work environment, we could not be more thankful," said Kari Pedriana, CEO of Green Spoon Sales. Doug Helbig, COO of Green Spoon, adds "Receiving this recognition is an amazing honor. The culture and sense of family that permeates through Green Spoon is like nothing I have ever seen. For almost 10 years, I employed Green Spoon as my broker partner while on the brand side. I admired the sense of team Green Spoon displayed and the dedication to helping my brands succeed. Joining the Green Spoon team in early 2022, I was in awe of how genuine, passionate, and most-of-all, happy the team is. On every call, in every email. Green Spoon is truly a unicorn."
"What’s remarkable to us is that we were selected to receive this award based on the feedback from our own team members," said Todd McGrath, Chief Sales Officer at Green Spoon. We proactively put culture and mission first in everything that we do, from choosing our clients to choosing our newest team members. To receive the acknowledgment of being chosen as a Top Workplace in 2023 confirms for us that our team members see real value in the culture that we’re nurturing for them here at Green Spoon."
Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
ABOUT GREEN SPOON SALES
Green Spoon is a well-established national natural food + beverage sales agency dedicated to an ethically valued business that positively impacts people, community, the environment, and our industry. Our dynamic team is driven by the desire to transform the retail landscape while infusing authenticity, integrity, and transparency in all that we do. Our commitment is to build meaningful partnerships that will ultimately reshape the future of foods available in the marketplace. For more information visit greenspoonsales.com
ABOUT ENERGAGE
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
Kristi Trujillo
