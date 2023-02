Largest Native-serving direct scholarship provider in the United States announces its 50th Anniversary Gala

Native Forward Scholars Fund Logo

Celebrating five decades of impacting Native higher education and Tribal self-determination

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Native Forward Scholars Fund, previously known as American Indian Graduate Center, is proud to celebrate its 50th Anniversary Gala. Originally scheduled for 2019 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Native Forward is proud to host its 50th Anniversary Gala: Honoring Our Legacy on February 22, 2023, at 7 p.m., at the Smithsonian Institute’s National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.The nationally based nonprofit and the largest direct scholarship provider to Native students inthe U.S. has been funding Native students’ educational journeys for five decades. Celebratingover 50 years, Native Forward will be Honoring Our Legacy by recognizing its founders, specialHall of Fame inductees, and those making an impact for, and in, Indian Country. Founded onthe core tenet of representation of Native people within all sectors of society, Native Forward willcontinue to empower Native people and communities through higher education resources andadvocacy.“This celebration honors our visionary founders Robert Bennett and John Rainer, as well as allwho have contributed to our story. We recognize and celebrate the many lives of those thathave been instrumental in building our legacy. From the original four employees working out ofa trailer in Taos Pueblo to the many board members, directors, and staff who built anorganization that thrives today. We invite all to join us in this event to celebrate our history, ourshared stories, and our future,” said Chief Executive Officer of Native Forward, Angelique Albert(Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes).Native Forward has empowered over 20,000 scholars from more than 500 Tribes in all 50 statesand contributed to over 1,600 law degrees and more than 2,200 Ph.D. degrees. Native Forwardalumni are now among the most influential Native leaders in the U.S., including:● Deb Haaland, U.S. Secretary of the Interior● Dr. Cynthia Chavez Lamar, Director of the Smithsonian Institute’s National Museum ofthe American Indian● Fawn Sharp, President of the National Congress of American Indians● Dr. Henrietta Mann, award-winning academic and activistThe formal event will include music, fine dining, and a celebration of our founders, educationalwarriors, and the inaugural class of Native Forward’s Hall of Fame. Attendees will have theopportunity to engage with Tribal leaders, higher education change agents and advocates, andpolicy and decision makers. The fundraising event will also host a silent and live auction withcontributions of fine art from Native artists and Native Forward alum nationwide.More information on event details, tickets, and sponsorships can be found at NativeForward.org.Native Forward Scholars Fund is the largest direct scholarship provider to Native scholars in theU.S. We are committed to creating impact in Native communities by providing access to qualityeducation for Native students. For over 53 years, it has empowered over 20,000 scholars frommore than 500 Tribes in all 50 states and contributed to over 1,600 law degrees and more than2,200 Ph.D. degrees. Through scholarship funding and holistic support, Native Forward hasincreased the graduation rates of undergraduate students to 69% and graduate students to95%, compared to the national average of 41% for Native students. To learn more, visitNativeForward.org.