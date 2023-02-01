RC Technologies Unveils Groundbreaking Direct Air Capture Technology
The new system ditches the use of fans, water, and energy, making it the most efficient and environmentally friendly carbon capture system on the market.
Our mission is to turn cities all over the world into carbon sinks, and we can do that today by partnering with industry and government.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RC Technologies, a leading carbon capture company, has announced the unveiling of its revolutionary Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology. This innovative technology allows the company to remove carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere, transforming cities all over the world into carbon sinks.
"Our mission is to turn cities all over the world into carbon sinks, and we do that by partnering with industry and government to remove their emissions both at the source and directly from the atmosphere," said Raciel Castillo, Founder and CEO of RC Technologies.
RC Technologies' DAC technology is designed to be highly scalable, and environmentally friendly, requiring zero energy, water, or fans in its modular units. The system operates silently, ensuring that it won't contribute to noise pollution in cities around the world.
According to the World Bank Group, cities account for over 70% of global CO2 emissions. Utilizing RC Technologies' Direct Air Capture systems can significantly reduce city emissions worldwide.
This leap in carbon capture technology positions RC Technologies years ahead of its competitors and as a leader in the industry, helping to mitigate the effects of climate change and reduce the world's carbon footprint.
"We're dedicated to working with industry and government to create a cleaner, greener, more habitable future for all of us, everywhere. And we're able to do that now, today," postulated Castillo.
For more information on RC Technologies' Direct Air Capture technology, or to get in touch, please visit the RC Technologies website at www.rctechnologies.co.
Hillary Christo
RC Technologies
Press@rctechnologies.co