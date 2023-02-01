RC Technologies Unveils Groundbreaking Direct Air Capture Technology

This groundbreaking carbon capture system ditches the use of fans, energy or water. This groundbreaking carbon capture system ditches the use of fans, energy or water. RC Technologies' Company Logo

The new system ditches the use of fans, water, and energy, making it the most efficient and environmentally friendly carbon capture system on the market.

Our mission is to turn cities all over the world into carbon sinks, and we can do that today by partnering with industry and government.” — Raciel Castillo, Founder and CEO of RC Technologies