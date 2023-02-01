Submit Release
Vince Melkumyan, the Entrepreneur behind VIMEVERSE, VISION MILLENNIUM and COFMETA

Vince Melkumyan

VIMEVERSE

VISION MILLENNIUM

Vince Melkumyan, the innovative founder behind VIMEVERSE is set to revolutionize the Web3.0 development and Metaverse industries.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vince Melkumyan is a visionary entrepreneur and founder of VIMEVERSE, Vision Millennium, and COFMETA. With a passion for creativity and a drive to push the limits, Melkumyan is dedicated to revolutionizing the Web3.0 development and Metaverse industries.

VIMEVERSE is the future web3 development and Metaverse onboarding company. With a mission to create its own Metaverse, VIMEVERSE aims to provide a mixed reality experience that sets it apart from the VR-only experiences currently available. By incorporating various technologies such as virtual and augmented reality, VIMEVERSE is paving the way for a new era in digital interaction.

www.vimeverse.us


Vision Millennium, Melkumyan’s video production company, is specializing in Cinema 4D video production and digital marketing. Vision Millennium produces high-end commercials and product renderings. With a focus on quality and creativity, Vision Millennium has quickly become a leading player in the industry, providing clients with stunning visuals and exceptional results.

www.visionmmedia.com


Vince Melkumyan’s latest project, COFMETA, is the first Metaverse coffee shop. By combining the physical and digital worlds, COFMETA offers customers a unique experience that goes beyond just a cup of coffee. In addition to its in-world presence, COFMETA also sells coffee online, making it easy and convenient for customers to enjoy a great cup of coffee from the comfort of their own homes.

www.cofmeta.us

“We live in an exciting time, where technology is constantly evolving and pushing the boundaries of what is possible,” said Vince Melkumyan. “I am thrilled to be at the forefront of this revolution and to bring innovative and engaging experiences to people around the world.”
VIMEVERSE, Vision Millennium, and COFMETA are just the beginning for Vince Melkumyan. With a passion for creativity and a drive to push the limits, he is already working on several other projects that are sure to make a big impact in the future.
