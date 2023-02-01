Archipelago Demonstrates Commitment to Security by Completing SOC 2 Type I Attestation

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archipelago , an AI-driven technology platform that connects, validates and analyzes property risk data for large commercial property owners, today announced the successful completion of their SOC 2 Type I attestation. This certification confirms the company meets all of the necessary criteria for providing secure and reliable services to its customers. The SOC 2 Type I attestation is a widely accepted independent evaluation that ensures a service provider's secure systems, processes, and organization are compliant with industry standards. The completion of this assessment validates Archipelago as a trusted and secure technology for our customers and their data.



"At our core, the Archipelago solutions adds efficiencies to risk managers, brokers and underwriters across the value chain through the curation, enrichment, secure storage and sharing of property risk data critical to the commercial property insurance and risk management ecosystem. Rather than sharing sensitive data in emails and spreadsheets, Archipelago enables a secure end-to-end experience for all involved," said Hemant Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Archipelago. "Having secured our SOC 2 assessment signals our commitment to the proper processing and protection of the data of our clients, providing them the confidence that sensitive, proprietary information is protected at the highest industry standard possible."

SOC 2 is an independent audit conducted to review a company's effective implementation of employee controls and training, IT systems and risk management control, product discipline, and vendor selection. SOC 2 Type I consists of a thorough examination, by a third party firm, of control policies and practices set forth by the AICPA. A SOC 2 attestation is most often required when doing business with customers from the healthcare, finance and education sectors.

"With 1.3 million properties represented on Archipelago, totaling over $9.5 trillion in total insured value, a SOC 2 assures our clients, vendors and partners they can rest easy with the knowledge that our data and security measures meet the highest bar. SOC2 is particularly valuable to those in healthcare, finance and education, and we're thrilled to meet this mark for our clients who operate in and around these sectors," said Shah.

About Archipelago

Archipelago is an AI technology and data analytics company transforming how commercial property risks are understood and managed by owners, operators, and risk managers. The high-quality data generated through Archipelago's platform can be shared securely with stakeholders to deliver innovative services and solutions to their customers. Learn more at OnArchipelago.com .

