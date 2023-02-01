DrFirst Acquires Diagnotes Secure Messaging and Care Coordination Platform

Expands Backline by DrFirst's Capabilities for Clinical Communications in Health Systems and Beyond

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare technology pioneer DrFirst today announced it has acquired select assets of Indianapolis-based Diagnotes. The acquisition will allow Backline by DrFirst to expand its capabilities to break through communication silos in healthcare at each stage of the patient care journey, promote positive patient outcomes, and enhance satisfaction for staff and patients.

Diagnotes provides a suite of team-based, patient-centered collaboration tools built specifically for the healthcare sector. The app increases clinicians' productivity and the quality of patient care by allowing healthcare providers to communicate with colleagues in their system and affiliates in other systems. The company was listed as a Rising Star by Featuredcustomers in its Fall 2022 Hospital Communications Software Customer Success Report.

"DrFirst and Diagnotes have similar visions about improving patient outcomes with secure real-time connections among clinicians as well as their patients," said G. Cameron Deemer, CEO of DrFirst. "This acquisition allows us to add complementary functionality, grow our market share with top-tier customers, and accelerate our speed to market in today's increasingly complex healthcare environment. Backline is already well appreciated by its users throughout a wide variety of healthcare settings, and we expect this acquisition to make our platform even stronger in a competitive market."

Diagnotes was launched in 2011 and primarily serves clients in the Midwest and southern regions of the U.S.

"As a customer of Diagnotes, as well as DrFirst for other products, I appreciate how DrFirst will strengthen and enhance our secure, clinical communication with an expanded suite of tools to continue improving collaboration, efficiency, and outcomes," said Michael Fletcher, M.D., former chief medical officer of Hancock Health and now the health system's SVP employer & brand strategies. Hancock Health is an independent, community health system that serves east central Indiana and is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

About DrFirst

Since 2000, DrFirst has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at touchpoints of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges faced in healthcare. We unite the Healthiverse—the interconnected healthcare universe—by providing our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it, so patients get the best care possible. DrFirst solutions are used by nearly 325,000 healthcare professionals, including more than 220,000 prescribers, 70,000 pharmacies, 300 EHRs and health information systems, and 1,500 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.

