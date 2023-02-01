Easy lab automation in the Middle East and Africa

Meslo Ltd and Flow Robotics have announced a new distribution partnership to bring easy liquid handling automation to the Middle East and Africa.

The flowbot® ONE is truly ground-breaking and has already disrupted the market with its combination of features, ease of use and value proposition.” — Victor Debbas, Managing Director of MESLO Ltd

KøBENHAVN NV, ZEALAND, DENMARK, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meslo Ltd will now represent Flow Robotics’ pipetting robot, flowbot® ONE, and its consumables in the Middle East and Africa.

Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, Flow Robotics is leading the way in simplifying automated robotics platforms to bring innovation and technology to every type of laboratory. The flowbot® ONE revolutionises automated sampling by making it affordable and intuitive for everyone.

Victor Debbas, Managing Director of MESLO Ltd noted: “We are really excited to be adding the Flow Robotics platform to our range. Their core principles for the products of simplicity, innovation, and reliability match perfectly to our own core MESLO Group values. The flowbot® ONE is truly ground-breaking and has already disrupted the market with its combination of features, ease of use and value proposition.”

“MESLO Ltd are delighted to be working with Flow Robotics as a supply partner into the Middle East and Africa to offer their innovative robotic platforms to our customers. The fantastic team at Flow Robotics bring a fresh approach and innovation in the laboratory robotics area with their commitment to making automation available to everyone. We are excited to be collaborating with the team at Flow Robotics to introduce their products to our MESLO portfolio in MEA to complement our current automation and life science ranges,” adds Simon Cook, Vice President of Global Sales & Business Development.

Together, Meslo and Flow Robotics will bring easy and flexible liquid handling automation to all types of labs – no matter their size or level of prior programming skills.

“We are very happy to add Meslo to our network of flowbot® ONE distributors. We see a lot of exciting projects and opportunities in the Middle East and Africa, and with Meslo we have a strong local partner, who can support these markets in a highly professional way. Our partnership with Meslo gives us the opportunity to offer our intuitive automation solution to a broad range of new labs in the Middle East and Africa,” says Thomas Brydensholt, Director Global Partnerships at Flow Robotics.

Both Meslo and Flow Robotics will attend Medlab Middle East on the 6th-9th of February in Dubai World Trade Centre. Meet them Hall Z6, Stand J01.



About Meslo Ltd.

Meslo is a leading scientific and process equipment provider, established in 1984 as an offshore business entity in Nicosia, Cyprus with a focus on support and excellent quality service maintenance support and competitive prices.

Meslo has accumulated decades of experience in managing regional offices for a number of manufacturers while implementing a successful "Franchise" regional office, with the aim of building brand equity through a responsive and dedicated route to market.

Visit website: www.meslo.com

About Flow Robotics

Spun out of the IT University of Copenhagen in 2015, Flow Robotics’ vision is to revolutionize liquid handling automation in the life science and public health sectors – making lab automation intuitive, flexible, and affordable.

The pipetting robot, flowbot® ONE, embodies these exact qualities, enabling you to smoothly empower your team with state-of-the-art technology.

Visit website: www.flow-robotics.com