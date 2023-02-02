Agricultural Surfactants Market size is forecast to reach US$2.2 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Asia-Pacific dominated the Agricultural Surfactants Market in 2021, owing to its increasing demand from the agricultural sector of the region.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Agricultural Surfactants Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 and reach US$2.2 billion by 2027. Agricultural surfactants are primarily used as an additive for agrochemicals such as herbicide, insecticide, fungicide and other agrochemicals. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), global agricultural production including wheat and coarse grains is expected to increase by 9% from 2021 to 2030. The use of such surfactants on agrochemicals acts as plant regulators that facilitate the growth of the plant while increasing its productivity. They are commonly used as additives in agrochemical formulations that are further utilized on agricultural crops such as grains and cereals, pulses and oilseeds, fruits & vegetables and other crops in order to promote their growth and productivity while controlling various insects or pests from destroying such crops. In 2020, the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted agricultural production activities as a result of the country-wise shutdown of production sites, shortage of labor and the decline of the supply and demand chain all over the world, thus, temporarily affecting the growth of the agricultural surfactants industry. However, a steady recovery in agricultural production activities has been witnessed across many countries around the world since 2021, which in turn, is driving the demand for agricultural surfactants.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Agricultural-Surfactants-Market-Research-504998

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Agricultural Surfactants Market highlights the following areas -

1. The non-ionic segment in Agricultural Surfactants Market held a significant share in 2021. Its wide range of characteristics and lower toxicity made it stand out in comparison to other types of processing methods in the market.

2. Row crops type held the largest share in Agricultural Surfactants Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for agricultural surfactants during the production of row crops and for improving the overall crop yield and productivity.

3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Agricultural Surfactants Market in 2021, owing to its increasing demand from the agricultural sector of the region. The ability of agriculture surfactants to improve the efficacy of agrochemicals such as herbicide, insecticide and fungicide along with their ability to act as plant regulators that facilitate the growth of the crops while increasing their productivity makes them ideal for use in such sectors.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Agricultural Surfactants Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=504998

Segmental Analysis:

Agricultural Surfactants Market Segment Analysis – by Type : The non-ionic segment held a significant Agricultural Surfactants Market share of over 18% in 2021, owing to its increasing demand due to the benefits it offers over other types of agricultural surfactants.

Agricultural Surfactants Market Segment Analysis – by Crop Type : Row crops held the largest Agricultural Surfactants Market share of over 25% in 2021, owing to the surging production of row crops such as cereal grains, soybeans, cotton and more across the world.

Agricultural Surfactants Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : Asia-Pacific held a dominant Agricultural Surfactants Market share of around 46% in the year 2021. The consumption of agricultural surfactants is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the agricultural sector.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Agricultural Surfactants Industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. AkzoNobel

3. Evonik Industries

4. Solvay S.A.

5. Huntsman Corporation

Click on the following link to buy the Agricultural Surfactants Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=504998

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Surfactants Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15201/surfactants-market.html

B. Anionic Surfactants Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Anionic-Surfactants-Market-Research-500027

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062