Pet Grooming Market size is forecast to reach$5.8 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Pet Grooming Market size is estimated to reach $5.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Pet grooming indicates the procedure of trimming, brushing and bathing the fur of the pet so that it is clean and effortless to handle. This also involves additional actions like clipping their nails or even an ultrasound cleaning for their teeth. There are numerous distinct kinds of pet grooming accessible for all shapes and sizes of animals. A sweat scraper is a tool utilized in horse grooming and with additional animals, like dogs. It includes a handle and a rubber blade. Sweat scrapers are accessible in both metal and plastic forms and also conventionally in wood (as observed in Mongolia). It is utilized to eliminate sweat and/or surplus hair from bigger pets. Slicker brushes are the most efficient kind of grooming brush to eliminate tangles and mats from the coat of a dog. One of the significant facets of dog grooming is trimming the nails. Nail trimmers or nail clippers for dogs are effortlessly accessible and they do an excellent job in maintaining the nails of the pet short and clean. Normally, the bristle brush is utilized on dogs with long coats to finish the coat and to draw out the natural luster and shine. It is typically utilized in daily grooming, as it eliminates surface dust and dirt. A wire pin brush needs to be utilized on dogs with long, thick or curly coats that require a soaring level of maintenance however also requires to be maintained with a glossy look and not curly.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Drinking Pet Grooming Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America (Pet Grooming market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging rate of adoption of pets and the soaring pet ownership who spend on products like slicker brushes and nail clippers in the North American region.

2. Pet Grooming Market growth is being driven by the burgeoning notion of pet parenting and the heightening application of premium products including soft bristle dog brushes. However, the increasing predominance of pet allergies among caregivers handling fur-bearing pets is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Pet Grooming Market.

3. Pet Grooming Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Pet Grooming Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Pet Grooming Market Segment Analysis - By Product Type : The Pet Grooming Market based on product type can be further segmented into Shampoos And Conditioners, Combs And Brushes, Shears And Trimming Tools and Others.

Pet Grooming Market Segment Analysis - By Pet Type : The Pet Grooming Market based on pet type can be further segmented into dogs, cats, horses, Fish, Birds and Others. The Dog Segment held the largest Pet Grooming market share in 2021.

Pet Grooming Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : The Pet Grooming Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Pet Grooming Industry are -

1. Beaphar

2. Ferplast S.p.A.

3. Ancol Pet Products Limited

4. Rolf C. Hagen Inc.

5. The Hartz Mountain Corporation

