Organic Farming Market size is forecast to reach US$188 billion by 2030 - IndustryARC

Rising awareness of natural, healthy food and new food safety standards for overall sustainable growth are creating opportunities in the market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Organic Farming Market size is estimated to reach USD188 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2023-2030. Organic Farming is a method that is primarily aimed at producing crops by integrating biological crop management processes and bio-pesticides to maintain soil fertility & promote sustainable agriculture with the use of organic wastes (crop, animal and farm wastes). The biological materials along with beneficial microbes (bio-fertilizers) are used to release nutrients to crops for increased sustainable production in an eco-friendly pollution-free environment. Based on farming type, it is segmented into Pure Organic Farming and Integrated Organic Farming.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Organic Farming Market highlights the following areas -

1. Dominance of the North America Region : According to the Organic Farming market forecast, North America held the largest market share with 34% of the overall market in 2022.

2. Growing Consumer Demand for Organic Food Products Free of Chemicals : Based on Farming Type, the Pure Organic Farming segment held the largest Organic Farming market share in 2022.

3. Increasing Adoption of Weed Management Techniques : As per the Organic Farming market analysis, the Weed Management segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Segmental Analysis:

Increasing Activities of Organic Food Import and Export to Drive the Market : According to India Brand Equity Foundation, India recorded the highest-ever horticulture production in 2020-21 which accounted for 331 million tons. India is currently the world's second-largest horticulture producer and fifth-largest country in terms of organic agricultural area.

Introduction of Initiatives by Global Authorities to Promote Organic Farming : Global or national authorities and environmental authorities are collectively introducing initiatives to promote organic farming to have sustainable development and enhance soil fertility.

High Cost to Hamper the Organic Farming market growth : The price of organic food is higher as the post-harvest handling, marketing and distribution chain for organic products is relatively inefficient and costs more due to small volumes.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Organic Farming Industry are -

1. Bayer AG (Crop Protection solutions)

2. Corteva Inc. (Raklemel Active)

3. BASF SE (Biological Crop protection solutions)

4. Solvay SA (Biopesticides solution)

5. Akzo Nobel N.V.

