Burn Care Market Trends ,Growth Factors, Top Key Players, Revenue Analysis with Future scope

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing The Prevalence Of Cancer is driving the growth of the Burn Care Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Burn Care Market size is $2.6Bn in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Burn is a kind of injury to the tissue or skin, which is caused owing to radiation, heat, chemicals, and electricity. Fire and hot liquids cause most of the burn cases or smoking, alcoholism, and violence among people also cause burn cases. Burn treatment includes relieving pain, preventing infection and maintaining body fluids, electrolytes and calorie intake during the healing process. Treatment for chemical and electrical burns differs from the treatment of thermal burns, ultrasound mist therapy is a treatment for chronic wounds. Burn care products are used to prevent complications such as prevent infection, control pain (morphine), reduce scarring risk, remove dead tissue, and regain function. Bacitracin and silver sulfadiazine is a medicine used to prevent skin infections and bacteria formed on the open burn wound.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16796/burn-care-market.html

Key Takeaways

1. Increasing awareness amongst people for early treatment is set to propel the growth of the market.

2. Rising healthcare expenditure is the driving factor for the growth of the Burn Care market.

3. Europe region is estimated to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period 2020-2025

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16796

Segment Analysis

1. Chemical Burns segment dominated the Burn Care Market in terms of revenue and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%. Chemical burns also known as caustic burns occur in the home, at work, or at school, in an accident or an assault and in chemical factories. It is formed when the skin or eyes meet an irritant, such as an acid or a base. Chemical burn symptoms include itching, bleaching, or darkening of the skin, burning sensations, trouble breathing, coughing blood and tissue necrosis. Silverex Ionic Gel is used for minor chemical burns abetting the market’s growth.

2. In 2019, the North America region dominated Burn Care Market in terms of revenue with a market share of 36%% owing towards changing preferences from traditional products to advanced burn care treatments and products and favourable government policies for reimbursement in countries in the region in the region. This growth can be attributed towards the increasing research & development initiatives and government support for the improvement of the healthcare sector. According to the American Burn Association, in the US, over 60% of acute hospitalizations are related to burn injury which further propels the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Burn Care Industry are -

1. 3M Company

2. B Braun Melsungen AG

3. Coloplast A/S

4. ConvaTec Group Plc

5. BSN Medical Gmbh

Click on the following link to buy the Burn Care Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16796

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Contact Us:

Mr Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062