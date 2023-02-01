Elevated Living Helps Property Managers Automate Amenity Reservations

Automated amenity management is not only easier and more efficient, but it is also good for the bottom line.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a way to eliminate the clunky, frustrating, and time-consuming property management nuisance of amenity reservations!

“Having to jump through all kinds of confusing online hoops just to book a party room, schedule house cleaning or dog walking, or register for a fitness class, can make for an annoying and negative resident experience,” warns the knowledgeable and experienced Konrad Koczwara, CEO and Founder of Elevated Living, developers of state-of-the-art property management software for modern Class A communities.

Particularly today’s sophisticated and efficient technology can---and should---help make the amenity reservation process much more efficient and user-friendly.

Elevated Living’s exclusive all-in-one, property management software combines several specifically designed features, including amenity management. And the feedback is unanimous.

Automated amenity reservations are a particularly terrific and timesaving way to simplify and manage the important reservation process that is such a vital part of a positive resident experience.

The Elevated Living platform integrates with top-performing property management software. It is designed for property managers to easily set-up and manage amenity reservations, all from one place. No more spreadsheets. No more cluttered, double-booking calendars. No more paper notebooks. No more wasted management time. And, best of all, no more hassles for residents.

Automating amenity reservations not only makes the entire booking process much easier and more efficient, but it also allows for customizing reservations. The automated system saves the management team precious time.

“It’s also good for the bottom line,” Konrad Koczwara points out. “Our leading-edge technology helps property managers automate amenity reservations, and it is proven to be a terrific way to increase revenues. The speed and efficiency of automated bookings boost revenues from popular resident reservations like guest suites and party room rentals.”

Experience shows that a modern amenity reservation system can generate up to an additional $30,000 a month or $420,000 a year.

For more information, please visit www.elevatedliving.com/about-us and https://www.elevatedliving.com/why-us.

###

About Elevated Living

Elevated Living is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience.

We believe that residents shouldn't have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. In communities powered by Elevated Living, residents are provided a single branded "building" app that combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. From submitting work orders to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper - Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Modern Class A multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living’s exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase lifestyle amenities.

Contact Details:

1319 N Larrabee Street

Chicago, IL 60610

United States