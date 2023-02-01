"Discover the Artistic Journey to Happiness with Nothing Compares Online Art Exhibition"
"Discover the Artistic Journey to Happiness with Nothing Compares Online Art Exhibition"ODENTON, MD, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nothing Compares, a virtual art exhibition is set to display the masterpieces of 8 emerging African artists as they delve into the human pursuit of happiness through their works. The show features the creations of Fortune Anuforo, Nurudeen Popoola, Meshach Charity, Brian Lister Kansiime, Esther Obiwure, Abiola Idowu, Arinze Ekwuide, and Godwin Adesoye.
Kansiime Brian Lister, a contemporary Ugandan-based artist, holds a bachelor's degree in International Business from Makerere University. He is known for his exceptional oil and acrylic figurative paintings that showcase the rawest human emotions.
With his latest collection "Roses in Black," Lister aims to shed light on the incomplete stories faced by African men and women, with a focus on women empowerment. Through his artistry, he captures the unspoken wisdom and emotions of black women and men, emphasizing the endless depth of their experiences.
In "Roses in Black," Lister presents a series of paintings that connect the history of Africa with modern-day Africa. In each piece, the use of green tints represents rebirth, growth, and new beginnings, depicted through the various skin tones of his subjects. A comparison of our history to our present day serves as a reminder of the journey and progress made.
Arinze Ekwuide is a Nigerian painter artist based in Lagos, Nigeria. He is known for his bold and experimental approach to painting, which often incorporates various textures and materials into his works. Ekwuide's paintings are characterized by their vibrant colors, and dynamic brushstrokes. to add depth and texture to his works.
Ekwuide's work often explores themes of identity, cultural heritage, and social issues. He draws inspiration from his Nigerian heritage. He also often incorporates elements of his personal experiences and emotions in his works. His work has been exhibited in Nigerian galleries and has been well-received by critics and audiences alike.
Ekwuide is considered one of the most exciting emerging artists in Nigeria. He continues to push the boundaries of traditional painting techniques and is considered as one of the most promising talents in the Nigerian art scene. His work is sought after by art collectors and institutions, and his reputation as a powerful and innovative artist continues to grow.
Curated by curated by Rodney Asikhia, Founder and head curator for Tribes Art Africa gallery (TAAG)s, the online showcase presents on artsy.net a diverse collection of paintings, drawings, and mixed media pieces. The artists will take you on a visual journey, capturing their interpretation of happiness, from its challenges and struggles to its victories and blissful moments.
Meshach Charity is an emerging talented contemporary artist whose presentation captures the imagination. His unique approach to art combines elements of traditional techniques with a modern sensibility, resulting in pieces that are both thought-provoking and visually stunning.
Meshach's portfolio includes a diverse range of subjects, from portraits to landscapes, still life to impressionism. He explores various mediums, including oil, acrylic, and mixed media, to create works that are both beautiful and meaningful.
What sets Meshach apart is his ability to delve into complex themes and emotions, using his art to convey stories that resonate with his viewers. His use of color, form, and texture creates an emotional connection between the art and the audience, inviting the viewer into a world of thought and contemplation.
Meshach's works have been displayed in numerous galleries and exhibitions, receiving critical acclaim and attracting a large following of art enthusiasts. His pieces are a true reflection of his passion for art and his ability to create captivating works that leave a lasting impression.
"We are excited to bring this exhibition to life, highlighting the exceptional talent and unique perspectives of some of Nigeria's most talented artists," says the exhibition's curator. "Nothing Compares is not only about happiness, but a journey through the human experience and the various paths we take to find it."
Experience the online exhibition runs through February 2023, and is accessible 24/7 for art enthusiasts, collectors, and anyone interested in the human experience.
About Nothing Compares
Nothing Compares is an online art show presenting the works of eight brilliant Nigerian and Ugandan artists as they delve into the human pursuit of happiness. The exhibition is open to the public and accessible online.
