Pocket Radar Launches Smart Coach Radar - A Complete Speed And Video Training System For Cricketers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Designed to be paired with a companion app, the training device can measure bowler speeds and capture bowling actions to be analyzed by coaches and players for improvements.
Pocket Radar Inc. a technology company, has recently launched their new Smart Coach Radar, a speed and video training system designed for crickets to help them analyze their bowling speed, action, and technique to get better results. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures revolutionary speed tracking technology for a wide range of applications. By providing an affordable and convenient solution to pro-performance radar technology, it has forged a new standard in accurate speed-based training and making the technology accessible to athletes of all levels.
Pocket Radar’s new Smart Coach Radar comes with multiple advanced features designed to help bowlers improve their skill and technique. These features can be accessed by pairing the device with a companion Pocket Radar app which is available in both Apple Store and Play Store. As a device designed to aid bowlers in their training, the Smart Coach Radar can send instant feedback with remote speed display and audio speed announcement. It allows players to measure delivery speed instantly and record video with embedded speeds at the same time. These videos can then be used to review bowlers’ mechanics and make adjustments where necessary. They can also be shared or uploaded to other training/recruiting software and apps, or to friends, coaches, and recruiters to show progress.
The Smart Coach Radar can also be used with other training bundles for a more complete and effective training session. Complete guides on how to set up the training bundle including several videos, illustrations, and diagrams is provided on their website. The company also provides exceptional customer support regarding questions about the features of the device and how to set it up for optimal use. Pocket Radar offers 2 years warranty on the product
During the launch, the company’s co-founder Chris Stewart said, “We have always been entrepreneurs and inventors at heart. When we decided it was time to start our own company, we looked at opportunities for bringing true innovation into a market that would help people. We set out to build a professional grade speed radar that would be accessible to anyone, and aimed to completely redesign the radar gun from the ground up. We knew that the core radio wave technology inside radar guns had not changed significantly in decades. We decided to start from scratch with all new technology and shrink it down to fit in your pocket.”
About Pocket Radar Inc: Pocket Radar Inc. is a California based technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures revolutionary speed tracking technology for a wide-range of applications.
