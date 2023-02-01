Next Generation Sequencing Market Competitive Landscape, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis with Top Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Next Generation Sequencing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.25% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The market is projected to grow from $ 4,570 million in 2018 to $ 13,714 million by 2025. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is a mixture of techniques used in diagnosing and treating various diseases. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is emerging as a valuable method for obtaining a deeper and more accurate look into the molecular underpinnings of individual tumours.

Key Takeaways

1. In the coming years, growing interest in Next Generation Sequencing by the Healthcare industry and Medical technology firms is anticipated to drive development in the Next Generation Sequencing industry.

2. Key sustainability strategies such as mergers or acquisitions, and product and service launches are being adopted by the market players to ensure the growth of the Next Generation Sequencing market.

3. Asia-pacific is estimated to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period for New Generation Sequencing Market.

Segment Analysis

1. Whole Genome Sequencing segment dominated the NGS market in terms of revenue. Its popularity can be attributed to the fact that it allows researchers to sequence genes and genomes, and allow them to look for mutations which cause diseases at a faster pace than traditional testing methods.

2. Services Segment is estimated to dominate the NGS Market in 2018 in terms of revenue. It accounted for a significant share in 2018. This market is projected to grow owing to the increasing use of NGS software and services for sequencing procedures in the healthcare field.

3. In the End-user segment, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories featured to show the largest growth among others. This is attributed to substantial growth in the number of research and diagnostic laboratories all around the world. Hospitals and Healthcare Institutions are also an aiding factor for the NGS Market.

4. The Diagnostics/Infectious Diseases segment displayed the largest share of the overall NGS market in 2018, and it is forecast to grow the fastest, at a CAGR of 9.32% during the period under consideration. The application of NGS technology in Diagnostics/Infectious Diseases is due to the growing cancer incidence and increased prevalence of genetic disorders in children. NGS technology helps to obtain better conclusions in medical diagnostic procedures.

5. North America region occupied 54% of the global Next Generation Sequencing market in terms of revenue. North America Next Generation Sequencing market is mainly attributed to the increasing technological developments in the countries, which has allowed growth in medical technology. The clinical use of this technology plays a significant part in shaping the healthcare industry and provides much more precise, efficient, and safer alternatives to disease management which is driving the market as incidence. However, the Asia-pacific region is estimated to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Next Generation Sequencing Industry are -

1. PierianDx

2. Saphetor

3. Macrogen Inc

4. Illumina Inc, 5. GATC Biotech AG

5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

