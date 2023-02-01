EoR Partnership - CWS Israel & Dynamic HR (Dubai) Forms Strategic Partnership
In our mission to make Israeli talent more accessible to the world and promoting the expansion of peace throughout the Middle East. We’re proud to form a partner relationship with Dynamic HR.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CWS Israel, a Contingent workforce management firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Dynamic HR , a Dubai-based HR Consulting firm to expand both organizations’ reach in the Middle East, promoting commercial ties across the region, adding CWS Israel’s robust in-country processes to their current consulting suite of services. CWS Israel is a prominent EoR provider in the Israeli Contingent Workforce management market, partnered with the world’s largest PEOs, MSPs and global employers.
— Raz Chorev
“In our mission to make Israeli talent more accessible to the world and promoting the expansion of peace throughout the Middle East,” said Raz Chorev for CWS Israel. “We’re proud to form a partner relationship with Dynamic HR specifically to strengthen the commercial bonds in the region.”
CWS Israel is an independent in-country specialist, providing services to a select and prestigious client base, including some of the globe’s largest tech, finance and automotive brands, either directly or through their MSP partners.
“Dynamic HR recognized the need for a robust, flexible, and compliance-focused in-country expertise in Israel. The team in CWS Israel is proud to be their partner in delivering the most streamlined and compliant solution in the market,” said Eda Ademogullari, Head of HR, Dynamic HR.
Mr. Chorev continued: “CWS Israel currently provides services to global clients in managing their Contingent Workforce in Israel, via their PEO and MSP partners. Having Dynamic HR as our partner, allows us to serve our clients in other parts of the Middle East.”
About CWS Israel.
CWS Israel is a specialist contractor management company, providing EOR and AOR services to global organisations, operating in Israel. Our solutions cover Contingent Workforce services, including business migration, relocation, payroll, and workforce compliance audit services.
Our enviable list of clients and partners, have come to rely on our fully transparent and compliant services, trusting the quality of information and loving the personal service from our account managers. Learn more about how we’re redefining the future of work in Israel by visiting us at https://www.cwsisrael.com
About Dynamic HR
Based in Dubai (UAE), with a branch Office in Izmir (Turkey), Dynamic HR specializes in global organizational consulting, including recruitment, HR system design, payroll and legal compliance services in EMEA. Find out more about Dynamic HR on https://www.dynamichrconsultancy.com/
Raz Chorev
CWS Israel
+972 53-380-4417
raz@cwsisrael.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn