EMERGING AS ONE OF THE MOST PRAISED NEW AGE COSMETIC SURGERY, ‘PHI LIFT' AMONG THE TOP FACELIFT TREATMENTS

PHI facelift procedure is a new, renowned facelift treatment in Mumbai and a revolutionary way to achieve facial symmetry and a more youthful appearance.
MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PHI facelift procedure is a new, renowned facelift treatment in Mumbai and a revolutionary way to achieve facial symmetry and a more youthful appearance. Based on the mathematical principle of the golden ratio or PHI number, PHI Lift is a quick and easy procedure that requires no surgery and has few risks. It can be done in a short span of time, and there is no downtime required. However, it is crucial to consult a doctor before undergoing PHI facelift treatment in Mumbai, primarily to enhance the appearance.
The Phi-Lift approach takes into account our understanding of the structure of the face, the newest innovations in the field, and the natural artistry of the practitioners who specialize in aesthetic medicine. Utilizing clinically approved hyaluronic acid dermal fillers, the treatment is applied to certain areas of the face to add support, volume, and structure. This process is known as Systematic Framework Volumisation (SFV).
In addition, being the most praised face surgery centre in Mumbai, the Phi-Lift technique builds upon the natural lines and curves of the face, according to the Golden Ratio, to either enhance or beautify the facial shape, particularly for women. As this is a personalized treatment that is tailored to each individual's Golden Ratio and facial contours, there is no one-size-fits-all approach, and no set number of injections or amount of product is used.
PHI facelift in India helps with achieving beautiful facial symmetry and a more youthful appearance. The benefits of PHI facelift surgery include a more youthful appearance, improved facial symmetry, a quick and easy procedure with few risks and no long downtime. PHI facelift surgery in India is a quick and easy procedure that can help with achieving facial symmetry and a more attractive appearance. In order to create a heart-shaped face, the facial features can be enhanced, giving the lower face stability and a more youthful appearance. This can be done by augmenting the cheekbones, jawline, and localised area around the eyes. The PHI lift also provides skin rejuvenation, reducing pigmentation, dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles.
Before the PHI facelift procedure, it is important to take the necessary steps in order to ensure a safe and successful surgery. Firstly, it is crucial to consult with the doctor to ensure the suitability for this type of procedure. Furthermore, It is significant to evaluate the potential risks involved and analyse the risks associated with the treatment. Secondly, it is crucial to identify whether the facial structure fits the golden ratio of 1:1.618. If not, then there may need certain adjustments that have to be made in order to make it fit.
After the procedure is complete, it is crucial to remember to care for the face as part of the recovery process. It is important to wash the face twice daily with a gentle cleanser and moisturize. Also, be sure to apply sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher to avoid any further damage from the sun’s harmful rays. It is also advised to avoid strenuous activities and heat exposure for a few days. In case of any side effects, such as redness or swelling, it is important to contact the doctor immediately. The doctor may prescribe medications or other treatments if necessary. Following these instructions can help ensure a successful outcome and yield effective results for the facelift procedure.
Phi Lift is one of the reliable options when it comes to getting a facelift without surgery. It is based on the golden ratio, which is a mathematical determinant of beauty. When it comes to having a PHI facelift procedure, it is important to consider the face plastic surgery cost in Mumbai. Dr. Mohan Thomas Aesthetics is a high-end and customized cosmetic surgery, health and wellness clinic in Mumbai, India enabling clients to look and feel the most confident. Dr. Mohan Thomas and team believe in true artistry and also believe that beauty comes from being genuinely confident in oneself. They specialize in transforming the look beautifully with the newest aesthetic technologies and procedures, such as body treatments, laser and light-based therapies, and cosmetic injectables. Dr. Mohan Thomas and team ensure that their patients get an exclusive experience at an affordable face plastic surgery cost in Mumbai. They are committed to providing advanced medical technologies. Thanks to advances in medical technology, Dr. Mohan Thomas, being the leading plastic surgeon in India ensures quality and sophistication with a minimal facial surgery cost in India. Dr. Mohan Thomas strives to keep prices competitive so that everyone can access the surgical procedure and enjoy the benefits of a PHI facelift.
