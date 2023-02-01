Aortic Valve Replacement Market Trends, Growth Factors, Top Key Players, Revenue Analysis with Future scope

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Favorable reimbursement scenarios are driving the growth of the Aortic Valve Replacement Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Aortic Valve Replacement market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The market is projected to grow from $ 5.74 billion in 2018 to $12.46Bn by 2025. Aortic Valve replacement is a surgical operation done to replace and restore a faulty heart valve. Patients suffering from aortic valve stenosis, a condition that affects coronary arteries, usually undergo this procedure to replace a valve which might restrict blood flow into the patient’s heart.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16895/aortic-valve-replacement-market.html

Key Takeaways

1. In the coming years, growing interest in Aortic Valve Replacement is due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among the general public.

2. The product launch was a key sustainability strategy adopted by the market players to ensure the growth of the Aortic Valve Replacement market.

3. Europe region dominated the Aortic Valve Replacement Market during the forecast period.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16895

Segmental Analysis:

1. Tissue/biological-based valve type dominated the Aortic Valve Replacement Market. Tissue-based artificial heart valves are basically biological valves made from pig heart valves or cow heart-sac tissue. In terms of Suture type, sutureless valves are projected to show significant growth during the forecast period.

2. The minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) segment dominated the Aortic Valve Replacement Market in terms of revenue. It is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.48% during the period under consideration. MIS surgery procedure vastly opts as it limits the size and number of cuts or incisions, leading to fewer risks of infections.

3. The Hospital segment dominated the Aortic Valve Replacement market in 2018. The dominance of the hospital sector is due to the highly advanced medical technologies and equipment used. The growing initiative of hospitals to provide the latest procedures and services to the public aids the growth of the Aortic Valve Replacement Industry.

4. Europe region occupied 46% of the global Aortic Valve Replacement market in terms of revenue. According to a journal published by the European Heart Journal, Aortic stenosis is the most common primary valve disease leading to surgery or catheter intervention in Europe and North America, with a growing prevalence due to the ageing population.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Aortic Valve Replacement Industry are -

1. Venus Medtech Inc

2. Medtronic Plc

3. LivaNova PLC

4. LifeNet Health

5. Jenavalve Technology Inc

Click on the following link to buy the Aortic Valve Replacement Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16895

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.