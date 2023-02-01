Private Jet demands for 2023 started with an increase

While the United States closed with more than 50.000 private jet flights last year, this number started with high demand in the first quarter of 2023.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private jet flight demands for 2023 started with high demand. While the United States closed with more than 50.000 private jet flights last year, this number started with high demand in the first quarter of 2023.

Thanks to the membership advantages of companies in the Business Aviation sector, the number of passengers on charter flights increased, causing an increase in demand.

Osman Arikan, CEO of (FLYJPC) Jetpartner Corporation, one of the leading companies in the sector, made evaluations about the year 2023.

Business jet industry on the rise after Covid-19

The Business Aviation sector, like other airline transportation companies, experienced a great decline with the Covid-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, almost all airlines could not fly all over the world, this situation firstly increased the interest in private jets.

Over 50,000 Private Jet flights took place in the United States in 2022, with an increase of more than 25% compared to its predecessor, 2021, mostly due to the decrease in the impact of Covid-19 and increased travel needs. In 2023, this number will increase by 30-35%, and it shows itself with preliminary requests in the first month of the year.

250 Million USD Direct Investment

FLYJPC Investor, Jetpartner Corporation plans to increase its flight network primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, with a total capital investment of 250 million USD in 2023, with the aim of expanding its private jet aircraft fleet.

FLYJPC, which currently has more than 200 private jet networks, will increase the number of private jet aircraft of the Challenger 300/350 and Challenger 600 type in the next six months, to a total of 18.

Super Mid-Size Cabin Jets are preferred

Medium flight range, Super Mid-Size cabin Private Jets are primarily preferred for Business Aviation charter flights. Planes with a capacity of 8-10 passengers are the primary choice for charter requests with low flight costs.

The average hourly charter flight price of the Challenger 350 type private jet, which is the leader in Super Mid-Size cabin selection, is around 5 thousand USD. The cost of the flight from New York to Miami, with a flight time of approximately 3 hours, becomes more affordable than the ticket price of 1st Class airlines, with the membership advantages shared among users.