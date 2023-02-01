Kinesio Tape Market Growing Rapidly with Market Share, Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Spread of adoption of Kinesio tapes by a range of users are driving the growth of

HYDERABAD , TELANGANA, INDIA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinesio Tape Market size is projected to reach $316.2 million by 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Kinesio tapes are used for joint and muscle pains and they do not restrict body movements. Many people are increasingly adopting an active lifestyle leading to a rise in the number of minor accidents and the growth of the Kinesio Tape industry. Such accidents during exercise, sports and other physical activities will contribute to increased use of Kinesio tapes and thus lead to a growth of its market. This Kinesio Tape market report provides a market share of Kinesio Tape's top 10 companies along with a detailed Kinesio Tape industry outlook.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Kinesio-Tape-Market-Research-502152

Key Takeaways

1. Kinesio market size is $178.5 million in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a significant pace owing to the rising number of minor physical accidents during exercises and other physical activities. The active lifestyle of people and the increased rehabilitative use of these tapes will drive the market. Elastic therapeutic tape, kinesiology tape, and acrylic adhesive are a few of the key focus areas for the Kinesio Tape market report.

2. North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue, with a 36% share, owing to the increased use of Kinesio tapes among the generic population and not just athletes or healthcare professionals.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=502152

Segment Analysis

1. Pre-cut strip type had a major share in revenue, due to its ease of application. They do not require time in cutting the tape and can be applied faster than a single roll of tape. Their availability in various sizes and lengths has also increased their popularity.

2. Kinesio tapes are sold through distribution channels such as franchised stores, supermarkets, online stores and more. Franchised stores will occupy a major share of the market by distribution channel owing to the availability of original products.

3. Kinesio tapes are commonly used by professional athletes. They perform regular physical activity resulting in muscular wear and tear. Thus the preference for a Kinesio tape increases as it does not restrain their movement, and also rehabilitates the muscle.

4. Kinesio tapes have various applications such as rehabilitation, alignment and for pain management. The tapes are majorly used for rehabilitation, due to the support it offers in comparison to other tapes. They have increased use among elderly patients who experience pain and require support in the leg or hand muscles. Athletes also use them during injury to tighten the muscle.

5. North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the Kinesio tape market in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. It is also the largest consumer of Kinesio tapes due to increased use among not only athletes but also the generic population. This is owing to the fact that these tapes are considered to be economic and more effective than other muscle-supporting methods.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Kinesio Tape Industry are -

1. Boca System

2. Epson

3. Kinesio Holding Corporation

4. KT Health

5. Microcom Corporation

Click on the following link to buy the Kinesio Tape Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=502152

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.