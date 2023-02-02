Taskade AI Debuts: Transform Collaborative Writing with Dynamic Mind Maps and Outlines
Simply input your topic, type “/outline” and let Taskade do the rest – saving you time organizing your ideas, notes, and streamlining your workflow.
Taskade AI Takes the Future of Work by Storm: Revolutionizing Outlining and Mind Mapping with ChatGPT Collaborative AI Technology
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taskade is proud to introduce a new AI tool that revolutionizes outlining and mind mapping, Taskade AI. With this innovative feature, outlining projects becomes easier and more efficient. Taskade AI brings the best parts of OpenAI's ChatGPT to Outlining, Mind Mapping, and Collaborative Writing.
Taskade AI combines the functionality of ChatGPT and Google Docs to provide a comprehensive mind mapping and outlining experience. Real-time collaboration, video chat, and compatibility across mobile, web, and desktop devices allow for seamless teamwork from anywhere.
Creating outlines is now a breeze. Simply enter a topic and type "/outline" to generate a structured outline in seconds, and use the "/expand" function to easily fill in the details. To access a full list of AI commands, simply type "/ai".
Taskade AI enhances the process of organizing and solidifying ideas, with real-time collaboration features to bring visions to life. Explore a range of AI commands, including "/ask" for answers to questions, "/rewrite" for improved writing, and "/summarize" for concise summaries of content.
Taskade AI is the future of work and is now available to all users on web, mobile, and desktop apps. With its ease of use and powerful capabilities, it can help increase productivity and streamline team workflows.
John Xie
Taskade
+1 917-392-3877
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube