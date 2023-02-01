New Enciris Lautrec LT-311 brings Ultra HD 4K 60fps video capture with sub frame latency and real-time HDMI overlay
Ground-breaking performance and reliabilityGAILLAC, FRANCE, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enciris Technologies is announcing today the launch and production availability* of the new Lautrec LT-311 video acquisition card featuring Ultra HD 4K up to 60fps, four 12G SDI inputs, 3D, 10-bit video processing, less than one frame latency, PCIe 4xGen 2 bus and direct HDMI 4K output with overlay.
The new board is ideally suited to Medical, Aerospace, Industrial, Military and other real-time and high-reliability applications. It also provides an overlay including text, shape(s) and image injection with alpha blending, allowing customers to inject their own overlays and templates onto the incoming video streams and view this both on the HDMI direct out and via the host. Colour space conversion and colour adjustment are also provided.
The LT-311 includes the new Enciris-Empowered API with simultaneous multi-channel capture for Windows, Linux, Direct Show, Python, C++, C#, .NET and Golang. The new API runs as a service and reduces time to market due to the fact that typical customer use-cases are less than 100 lines of code.
Extended temperature versions of the board are available on request.
The LT-311 consumes less than 12 Watts offering efficient operation contributing to your low power system.
*The LT-311 is Sampling Now, Production availability Q1/2023
About Enciris Technologies
Enciris Products are Engineered and built in France. The Enciris story started in 2006 with a vision to make a range of accessible high performance video capture products using the latest, state-of-the-art technology.
The company has evolved to become a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance video processing hardware for OEMs, system integrators, embedded systems, and professional users. Enciris provides solutions for customers to add Ultra HD 4K/Full HD camera technology, video acquisition, hardware compression, video routing, video format conversion, video overlay, video streaming and storage capabilities.
We design for Long Term Support (LTS) and ultra-high reliability.
www.enciris.com
Enciris is an ISO9001:2015 company.
