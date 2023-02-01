Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,907 in the last 365 days.

Blummenatelier Ilona Brings Romance to Luxembourg with Reliable Delivery of Flowers this Valentine's Day

Blummenatelier Ilona Petange

Blummenatelier Ilona Petange

Blummenatelier Ilona Petange

Valentine's Day in Luxembourg: Unveiling a Unique Way to Express Love to that Special Someone.

Flowers bring joy to every home”
— Ilona
PETANGE, ESCH-SUR-ALZETTE, LUXEMBOURG, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petange, Luxembourg - Blummenatelier Ilona Sarl, the renowned online flower shop in Luxembourg, is helping residents and expats spread love and joy this Valentine's Day with their stunning collection of bouquets and arrangements. The easy-to-use recently launched online shop offers a wide range of options, from classic red roses to unique wildflower arrangements, all delivered straight to your loved one's doorstep.

"We understand the significance of making a lasting impression on special occasions like Valentine's Day," says Ilona, owner of Blummenatelier Ilona Sarl. "Our collection of beautiful flowers and personalized arrangements are guaranteed to make your loved one feel extra special. And with our fast and reliable delivery service, you can rest easy knowing that your flowers will arrive in perfect condition."

In addition to Valentine's Day, Blummenatelier Ilona Sarl also offers arrangements for birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, and more. With a team of passionate florists dedicated to creating one-of-a-kind arrangements tailored to customers' specific needs and preferences, Blummenatelier Ilona Sarl is the go-to choice for special occasions.

"We take great pride in our work and strive to make each special occasion even more memorable with our beautiful, personalized arrangements," adds Ilona.

Visit Blummenatelier Ilona Sarl's website at www.ilona.lu to discover their online offerings and make this Valentine's Day extra special.

ABOUT US

Blummenatelier Ilona Sarl is a family-owned flower shop located in Petange, Luxembourg. Founded in the 90th, we have over 25 years of experience in the flower industry. Our team of experienced florists is dedicated to creating beautiful, one-of-a-kind arrangements that are tailored to your specific needs and preferences. Whether you're looking for a bouquet of red roses for Valentine's Day or a unique arrangement for a wedding, we have something for everyone. With our easy online ordering and fast delivery, you can rest assured that your flowers will arrive on time and in perfect condition.

Ilona and Claude Esch-Molitor
Blummenatelier Ilona Sarl
+352 50 76 49 1
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Blummenatelier Ilona Brings Romance to Luxembourg with Reliable Delivery of Flowers this Valentine's Day

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.