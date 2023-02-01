Thermal Adhesive Tape Market to Reach US$ 11.5 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The global Thermal Adhesive Tape Market size is estimated to reach US$ 11.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 6.2% from 2022 to 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Thermal Adhesive Tape Market are high performance acrylic foam tapes coated with pressure sensitive adhesive, which are designed to provide a preferential heat transfer path between heat generating components and heat sinks. Such tape is made of heat resisting materials like polyvinyl chloride, derived from vinyl chloride monomer and is backed up by rubber, silicone or acrylic based adhesives. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Thermal Adhesive Tape Market highlights the following areas -



1. Asia-Pacific dominates the global thermal adhesive tape industry as the region consist of major end use industries of thermal adhesive tape such as automotive and electronic in county like China which is leading producer of electronics and electric vehicles.

2. Thermal adhesive tape such as polyvinyl chloride adhesive tape has goof abrasion resistance, acid resistance and excellent conformability due to which it is ideally suited to bed use in electrical applications.

3. Thermal adhesive tapes also have high applicability in construction sector where it is used for bonding lightweight insulation panels, joining of plastic sheeting, filter membranes and damp-proof membranes.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Double-sided thermal adhesive tape held a significant share in global thermal adhesive tape market in 2021, with a share of over 62%. Such thermal adhesive tape is coated with adhesive like pressure sensitive adhesive on both side which makes it easier in combining components and also provide strong adhesion.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in global thermal adhesive market in 2021, with a share of over 34%. The region consists of major countries like India, China, Japan and South Korea, which are major producer of electric vehicles, electronic equipment and have well established construction market. The rapid growth in these sectors on account of growing economic development has positively impacted the usage of thermal adhesive tape in them.

3. Automotive sector held a significant share in the global adhesive tape market in 2021, with a share of over 27%. Thermal adhesive tape comprising of pressure sensitive adhesive, is majorly used in commercial vehicles for LED light bonding in headlight, fog light, position light and dashboard light. Also, it is used as versatile solution for mounting and heat management in E-vehicle batteries.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Thermal Adhesive Tape Industry are -

1. BOYD Corporation

2. Scapa Industrial

3. Glutape

4. EchoTape

5. 3M Company



